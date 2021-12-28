ECHO — Both the Wallowa boys and girls basketball teams saw two-game winning streaks end Monday, Dec. 27, at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament in Echo, with the boys falling to 2A Stanfield, 69-39, and the girls suffering a 49-20 setback to Stanfield.
The girls team fell behind by double digits in the opening quarter and was down 13-3 after one, but got six points in the second quarter from Zoe Hermens — who finished with a game-high 13 points — to stay close at the half, down 23-11. The Tigers, though, broke the game open with 17 points in the third to lead by 24 points after three, and finished off the rout in the fourth.
Sophie Moeller added six points for Wallowa (4-4 overall), as the two sophomores combined for all but one of the Cougars’ points.
In the boys game, the Cougars fell behind early. Stanfield scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters to build a 44-15 lead at the half. The Cougars (2-6) played a more even second half, scoring 24 points after the break.
Gabe Nobles scored 13 points — 10 in the second half — to lead Wallowa, while Kellen Knifong had 10 points.
Both the boys and girls teams concluded play in the tournament Tuesday against Condon, then return home for their final nonleague games Thursday, Dec. 30, when they host Sherman.
