The Wallowa Cougars are back to their winning ways after suffering a disappointing three-set volleyball home loss to the Joseph Eagles earlier in the week.
The Cougs dodged the hooves of the Crane Mustangs and mustered out a four-set home win on Friday, Oct. 18. Scores were 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-19 in the non-league battle.
The win left Wallowa with a 9-3 league record and 19-7 overall. Their district slot is yet undecided.
