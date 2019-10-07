The Wallowa Cougars football squad just missed their first season victory, dropping a 42-40 thriller in the last three minutes of the game.
The Cougs started the game tough, drawing first blood as premiere running back, Tristin Bales, snagged a 28-yard pass from quarterback Lute Ramsden and sprinted away from the Bobcat defense for a touchdown. Wallowa also added a two-point conversion.
The second quarter proved all Wallowa as the Cougs scored three unanswered touchdowns and succeeded in one two-point conversion. The Cougars held a substantial 28-0 lead at the half.
The Union Bobcats came out swinging in the third quarter, scoring three touchdowns while the Cougs answered back with two scores. The quarter’s end saw Wallowa still holding a substantial 40-20 lead.
They couldn’t hold on.
The Union Bobcats, a 2A squad with plenty of reserve players on the bench, kept up their onslaught against the noticeably exhausted 1A division Cougars. The Bobcats kept up the pressure, scoring three touchdowns and converting a two-point PAT. The final touchdown, with 3 minutes 26 seconds to go in the game, tied the score at 40-40. That demoralizing TD resulted from a “pick-6” off of a Lute Ramsden pass that tipped into the hands of a waiting Bobcat defender. Union’s 2-point conversion was just barely successful, giving the Bobcats a two point lead, 42-40.
The Cougs never gave up, gaining yardage up the field in the last few minutes, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs with about a minute to go.
Although freshman QB Ramsden threw three picks, he was also 11 for 25 on completions with 148 aerial yards, including a TD pass. Leading receivers included Bales with five receptions for 57 yards and Kolby Mandal with 40 yards air delivery.
Rushing saw the excellent Bales grind out a massive 193 yards on 19 touches along with striking pay dirt twice. Zeb Ramsden hauled in 183 ground yards on 16 carries along with a score. Both proved they could leave Bobcat defenders in the dust. Lute Ramsden aided the cause with 67 yards on four carries while also scoring twice. His first touchdown called for a skilled, evasive run that required, bobbing, weaving, and traversing the entire width of the field.
Defensively, freshman Justin Bales led the squad in take downs, with nine while adding five assists. Zeb Ramsden hauled in seven Bobcats along with four assists and an interception while Tristin Bales nailed six aspiring ball carriers while aiding in three tackles. Perhaps the most exciting and energetic tackle of the game came in the third quarter. Playing defense, Kolby Mandal sprinted to intercept a Bobcat ball carrier, made an open-field tackle, spun him around and literally flung him airborne toward the sideline.
“It was a bummer to lose a game we should have won,” Coach Matt Brockamp said. “The kids just ran out of gas.” He added that with only nine players taking the field, exhaustion was bound to happen.
The coach noted that the exhaustion caused a number of missed tackles, particularly in the game-defining fourth quarter, and along with some special teams’ errors, sealed the loss for the Cougs.
“We were dominating the game early,” Brockamp said. “We were playing fast and got things really rolling in the second quarter and early in the third quarter. They (the Bobcats) returned a kick for a touchdown, recovered an onside kick and got the pick-6 to end it.”
The coach noted he was proud of the way the offense performed, with more than 400 yards total rushing and nearly 150 yards passing.
“We out-gained them, offensively,” he said. “We just ran out of gas. We basically had eight guys who never left the field.”
The loss left the Cougars with an 0-3 league record and 0-5 overall. They next play the Pine Eagle Spartans at Halfway on Friday, Oct. 11.
“We’re going to line up and find a way to win a football game,” Brockamp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.