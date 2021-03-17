Wallowa started a 2-0 week with a home 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of Enterprise Tuesday, March 9, behind solid play on both the offensive and defensive ends.
“I keep seeing improvement from these girls each game,” Wallowa head coach Janea Hulse said. “The unforced errors are getting less and less. I am seeing the girls come together and working more as a team as each day passes.”
Shanna Rae Tillery led the offense with 13 kills, and the team was strong on the service line, Hulse said.
The frontline defense stood out, especially Haley Brockamp and Zoe Hermens. Hermens tallied eight solo blocks on the night, and Brockamp added six.
“Our middle blockers are coming on strong and making a huge difference in our offense,” Hulse said. “I am very happy with their progress.”
Jada Gray had nine kills and four aces to lead the Outlaws, and Claire Farwell recorded 11 digs on defense.
Enterprise 3, Pine Eagle 0
The Outlaws got into the win column for the first time in Season 2 with a home 25-12, 25-10, 25-18 sweep of Pine Eagle on Friday, March 12.
Liz Rowley led the offense with four kills. Claire Farwell had a big day from the service line with five aces, and Rosie Movich-Fields had six digs.
Joseph 3, Pine Eagle 0
The Eagles had no problem with Pine Eagle Friday, coasting to a 25-8, 25-2, 25-8 home win, their first win of Season 2.
Sabrina Albee had eight kills and a pair of blocks, and Cooper Nave had five kills. Joseph also saw an impressive serving run during the match as Aimee Meyers recorded 24 straight service points.
Joseph 3, Adrian 0
The Eagles completed their perfect weekend by sweeping Adrian at home Saturday, March 13, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21.
Sabrina Albee again led the Eagles’ offense with nine kills, and Molly Curry added three kills and three blocks.
“The girls played together this weekend and are beginning to click,” head coach Jill Hite said. Sabrina Albee and Annabelle Russell showed great leadership on the floor both days. It’s exciting to see a group of girls begin to click and play together.”
Joseph (2-1 overall) plays Thursday at Cove and Friday at Prairie City/Burnt River before hosting South Wasco County Saturday.
Enterprise 3, Adrian 1
The Outlaws also finished an undefeated weekend, taking out Adrian Saturday in four sets, 25-13, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20.
“We are improving with every set,” head coach Lisa Farwell said. “My girls are gaining confidence as they gain experience and the lineup is starting to gel. Every one of the seven players who played in these three matches are contributing to the team effort, and their attitude as a team is one of not focusing on the last mistake, but looking forward to the next play, the next serve, the next set. I have to single out Asiya Salim, who’s playing a new role this season as our full time setter and killing it. Her hustle and work ethic are inspiring.”
Jada Gray led the offense with 13 kills. Savannah Vaughn had 13 digs and served up two aces, and Claire Farwell also had two aces.
Enterprise (2-2 overall) faced Wallowa Tuesday night, March 16, at home, then travels to Union Thursday.
Wallowa 3, Pine Eagle 0
Wallowa swept Pine Eagle Saturday, March 13, to wrap up a perfect week.
Shanna Rae Tillery had a balanced match with seven kills, six aces and five blocks. Libby Fisher had eight kills and five aces, and Haley Brockamp had another solid defensive match with 10 blocks.
The Cougars (3-1 overall) faced Enterprise Tuesday, then travel to Imbler Friday and host South Wasco County Saturday.
Cross-Country
Wallowa Valley coasted to victory in the Pioneer Run — a dual race against McLoughlin — on Saturday, March 13, in Milton-Freewater.
The Outlaws took the top three spots, with Zac Knapp winning in 15:56.1. Bayden Menton followed in 16:38.8, and Ian Goodrich placed third in 18:49.7.
Brenden Moore came in fifth in 19:30.9, and Weston Wolfe — the fifth Outlaw across the line — in 20:48.8.
On the girls side, three runners placed in the five-athlete race, and took second, third and fourth — Iona McDonald (23:08.8), Lottie McDonald (24:36.3) and Michalia Caine (24:43.9).
Wallowa Valley returns to the course Thursday, March 18, at the Mustang Invite in Heppner.
