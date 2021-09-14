WALLOWA — The Wallowa Cougars picked up their first wins of the fall last week as they bounce back from a slow start to the season, one impacted by having players out due to COVID-19.
After a tough 25-10, 25-16, 25-18 road loss to Imbler on Tuesday, Sept. 7, The Cougars got into the win column in a home thriller against Pilot Rock Thursday, Sept. 9, winning 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14. They followed with a win Saturday, Sept. 11, against Elgin, dropping the Huskies at home in four sets, 25-15, 25-27, 25-13, 25-11.
“We are starting to get our team back,” head coach Janea Hulse said. “We have had up to seven in quarantine since the beginning of school. We had one practice with a few of them back before our game against Elgin. We are still working through kinks, but they are looking more and more promising. The upperclassmen are trying to pull the team together and bond as much as possible. I love to see the interaction and the growth of these girls. It takes leadership to improve a team and they are working hard at that. The girls stayed aggressive in the game but couldn’t gain the intensity that I would have liked to have seen. Then again, this was the first time in a rotation with everyone back (against Elgin). They are all still figuring each other out.”
Against Elgin, Libby Fisher had 22 digs and six kills. Zoe Hermens had 28 digs and four kills. Haley Brockamp had five kills, five blocks and 18 digs and Sophie Moeller had 29 digs.
The Cougars (2-2 overall, 1-1 Old Oregon League) hosted Joseph Tuesday, Sept. 14, and are at the East/West Classic in North Powder Friday and Saturday, where they are slated for six contests.
Outlaws take down competition
The Enterprise volleyball team is finding a rhythm.
The Outlaws took two more matches last week, dropping Cove on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23, and taking down Prairie City/Burnt River in four sets Saturday, Sept. 11, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19.
Jada Gray led the Outlaws in both matches with 11 kills against Cove and 10 against Prairie City/Burnt River. Maci Marr had 13 digs to lead against Cove.
Rilyn Kirkland had 12 assists against Cove and added six kills against PC/BR, and Liz Rowley had eight kills against Cove.
“We had a good week of volleyball,” head coach Lisa Farwell said. “We are still making some unnecessary mistakes, but we’ve cleaned up our serving and it’s making a difference. My team also worked really hard on bringing positive energy to their teammates every play, regardless of mistakes, and I think that made the difference in some momentum swings, especially against Prairie City. I’m really proud of them and their hard work.”
Enterprise (7-2 overall) is off until Sept. 21 when it travels to Imbler.
Eagles split the week
Joseph split a pair of matches last week, taking Union to five sets before falling 21-25, 25-15, 27-25, 15-25, 15-8 on the road Wednesday, Sept. 8, then turning around and sweeping Cove Thursday at home, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
Molly Curry led the Eagles with 12 kills against Union. She also had six against Cove. Cooper Nave had 12 kills against Cove and added nine against Union. She also had four aces in the two matches. Aimee Meyers had five aces against Cove.
Joseph (5-3 overall, 1-0 Old Oregon League) was at Wallowa Tuesday, Sept. 14, then plays at the East/West Classic in North Powder Friday and Saturday.
