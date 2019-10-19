The Wallowa Cougars played tough against the Crane Mustangs, a team ranked #5 in Oregon 1A football. The final score, 40-56 does not reflect the tenor of the very close game, which the Cougars led periodically, and until the final three minutes was never more than one TD apart. Zeb Ramsden, Ryder Goller, and Kirstin Bales mounted the offense, and were frequent receivers for Lute Ramsden's passes. The Mustang's pass defense sometimes proved effective. However, Ramsden's passes also led to big gains and breakout scoring runs. Jesse Duncan, Zeb Hermans, Justin Bales, and Ruben Hunt put the claws into the Cougar's defense, along with the rest of the team. The Cougars fielded 10 men. The Mustangs came with 25. It was a game the Cougars and their fans were proud of, and despite the loss, the team's level of play raised the Cougar's state ranking from 25 to 23. One referee volunteered the comment to the Chieftain that it was one of the best and hardest-fought games he had officiated all year.
This story, and image captions will be updated later today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.