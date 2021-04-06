WALLOWA — The Wallowa Cougars football team shook off the pain of their heartbreaking loss at Crane to get back in the winner’s column Friday, April 2.
Though it took holding off a rally from rival Powder Valley.
Lute Ramsden threw for 159 yards and four touchdown passes, including a vital one to Zeb Hermens in the fourth quarter that gave Wallowa some breathing room, and the Cougars held on for a 30-20 victory to move to 3-1 on the season.
Wallowa controlled the game early, with Ramsden hitting Tristin Bales and Hermens for first quarter TD passes — a 4-yarder to Bales and a 29-yard strike to Hermens — for an early 14-0 lead. A touchdown pass in the second quarter to Ryder Goller countered the Badgers’ first score of the game earlier in the period, and gave the Cougars a 22-6 lead at the break.
Two touchdowns by Powder Valley in the third, though, got the Badgers back in the game and as close as 22-20. But Ramsden and Hermens hooked up again to help put the game away. The 25-yard touchdown extended the lead back to 10, and gave the Cougars the margin they needed. The Cougars also made some key defensive plays in the fourth, including Bales breaking up a would-be touchdown pass, and later grabbing a game-icing interception.
Ramsden engineered a 13-for-17 day passing, and also was the Cougars’ leading rusher with 97 yards on the ground on eight carries. Bales added 53 yards rushing, Hermens had 51 and Zeb Ramsden had 48 in the Cougars’ 248-yard ground performance.
Hermens was the leading receiver with 66 yards on three catches, and also had six solo tackles and six tackle assists. Goller had 33 yards receiving and Bales added 31.
Wallowa outgained the Badgers 407-259, and limited Powder Valley to just 51 yards passing.
The Cougars (3-1 overall) wrap up the season Friday, April 9, at Elgin.
Also
South Wasco County 45, Joseph 0
The Eagles (4-1 overall) suffered their worst loss in the three years of playing six-man football as nemesis South Wasco County thumped Joseph Friday, April 2, 45-0.
Stats were not available.
Enterprise’s game canceled
Enterprise’s contest at Elgin Friday, April 2, was canceled.
The Outlaws (1-1 overall) wrap up their season Friday, April 9, at Cove.
