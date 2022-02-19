BAKER CITY — Zoe Hermens told herself two simple words as she stepped to the line for an important second free throw with 14.5 seconds remaining in the third-place game of the Old Oregon League District Tournament.
"Make it," she said.
She indeed did make it, and gave Wallowa the cushion it needed to get back to the state playoffs.
Hermens finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars won the rubber match against the Joseph Eagles, hanging on for a thrilling 35-34 win Saturday, Feb. 19.
Hermens' second free throw gave the Cougars a four-point lead, and it was a much-needed point. Joseph sprinted down the floor on the ensuing possession, and Sarah Orr drained a corner 3-pointer with just five seconds remaining. The Cougars, though, were able to get the ball inbounded and run the clock out to earn their first playoff berth since 2019.
The teams traded key baskets during a tight fourth quarter, though Wallowa never trailed and managed throughout the period to keep Joseph at arm's length. Twice the lead reached seven — once on an elbow 3-pointer by Hermens that made it 27-20, and later after she converted two free throws for a 30-23 edge with 3:35 to play.
But Joseph, which caught fire and scored 18 points in the fourth after managing just 16 through three quarters, responded each time. Cooper Nave countered Hermens' trey with one of her own, and Orr connected from the corner after the lead again reached seven.
Wallowa turned it over with 1:49 to play and just a three-point lead before Hermens cashed in a key play. She collected a steal, found Sophie Moeller for a layup attempt that missed, but then grabbed a rebound and put it back home for a 34-29 lead with just about 1:40 to play. The teams traded free throws on ensuing possessions, with two from Aimee Meyers making it 34-31, but the Eagles got no closer until Orr's last-second shot.
The game was much more like the team's first matchup, a 43-42 Joseph win in Wallowa, than last week's rematch, which the Cougars won on the road, 30-17.
Both teams struggled offensively during the first half, though at different stages.
Nave scored the game's first five points in a span of 2:13, but Wallowa took the lead by the end of the first, 7-5, as the Eagles struggled through an 11-minute scoring drought. The Cougar lead reached 11-5 on a layup by Lyvvie Throne, but a Meyers 3-pointer ended the drought, and her steal and layup just before the half sent the teams into the break tied at 11-11.
Wallowa grabbed the lead early in the third and never gave it up. The margin stayed between 1-3 points throughout the quarter until two Moeller free throws gave Wallowa a 20-16 edge headed to the final quarter.
Joseph sees its season end at 12-11, but head coach Lance Homan returns four starters on what is still a relatively young squad.
Wallowa, which improved to 16-8, will take its young squad on the road for a first-round game Wednesday, Feb. 23, against either Crane or Jordan Valley.
