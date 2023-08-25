WALLOWA — Enterprise and Wallowa high schools may join together to make a team in some sports, but on Thursday, Aug. 24, the Outlaws and Cougars faced each other from opposite sides of the net during the opening volleyball match for each squad.

The 1A Wallowa Cougars did take a 3-0 nonleague victory over the 2A Outlaws, but the match proved to be interesting with all three sets played to the wire.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.