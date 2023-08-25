WALLOWA — Enterprise and Wallowa high schools may join together to make a team in some sports, but on Thursday, Aug. 24, the Outlaws and Cougars faced each other from opposite sides of the net during the opening volleyball match for each squad.
The 1A Wallowa Cougars did take a 3-0 nonleague victory over the 2A Outlaws, but the match proved to be interesting with all three sets played to the wire.
Right from the start, fans knew the match would be close as the two teams played to a 25-25 tie in the first set. Playing into extra points, Wallowa managed a close 27-25 win.
The second set went the way of the Cougars, again by only two points with Wallowa winning 25-23.
The Cougars closed out the match with a 25-19 third-set victory.
Wallowa (1-0 overall) will be up and on the road early on Saturday, Aug. 26, traveling to La Grande to join a host of teams in the Hannah Cashell Tournament with matches beginning at 9 a.m.
Enterprise (0-2 overall) is also on the road on Saturday, Aug. 26 with a trip to John Day to participate in the Grant Union Tournament.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.