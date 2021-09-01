It now appears it will be mid-September before the Wallowa Cougars get on the football field.
A Facebook post on the Wallowa School District's page Wednesday, Sept. 1, announced the Cougars road contest against DeSales in Walla Walla, Washington, has been canceled.
The Cougars already had seen their jamboree last Friday and this week's opener against Falls City at the Dufur Classic canceled due to COVID-19.
They are not the only team to see their early season reshuffled. Enterprise, which had its opener at the Dufur Classic against Gold Beach dropped, now is playing Crane in an opening game Friday, Sept. 2, at home.
