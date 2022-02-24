Wallowa's Haley Brockamp shoots during the Old Oregon League third-place game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Brockamp scored eight points Feb. 23 in the Cougars' final game of the season, a 59-21 loss to Jordan Valley in the first round of the OSAA state playoffs.
JORDAN VALLEY — It was not the ending the Wallowa girls basketball team hoped for.
The Cougars managed just three first-half field goals and were down 28 at the half in a 59-21 road loss to Jordan Valley in the first round of the OSAA state playoffs Wednesday, Feb. 23.
"Jordan Valley is a good team," head coach Greg Oveson said. "Jordan Valley and (top-ranked) Crane are two of the top probably four teams in the state. They're good. They came ready to play. We had that deer in the headlights look for the first half. I would have needed about 20 timeouts to get us through."
Tayler Eiguren, who led Jordan Valley with 18 points, had 16 in the opening half as the Mustangs built a 34-6 lead at the break.
Wallowa found its stride in the third quarter and had its best effort with 12 points in the period, but still was down 47-18 after three.
Senior Haley Brockamp, in her last game for the Cougars, scored eight points, including all six points for Wallowa in the opening half. Sophie Moeller added seven points, all in the second half.
The Cougars finished with a record of 16-9, the most wins for the team since 2011-12.
"It's good experience," Oveson said. "Hopefully we can build on that and try to get better, and hopefully try to find a spot in the state playoffs next year."
