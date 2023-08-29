ENTERPRISE — It may have been a Monday, but the Wallowa volleyball team played two matches like the squad was in a Friday night spotlight.
Making the trip to Enterprise on Aug. 28, the Cougars opened the nonleague evening with a 3-1 victory over the Griswold Grizzlies.
After opening the match with a 25-17 win in the first set, Wallowa allowed the Griz back into the match as Griswold won set two, 25-22.
Wallowa rebounded in a big way in the third, winning 25-13 and closed out the match 25-22 in the fourth set.
Facing 2A Enterprise later in the evening, the first set went into extra points in the first set before the Cougars pulled out a 26-24 victory. Using the momentum, Wallowa cruised to a 25-15 in the second set and headed for the bus after a perfect night with a 25-16 third-set win to close out the match.
The Wallowa-Enterprise bout was similar to the teams’ first meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Cougars also swept the Outlaws in three sets, but all three were close.
Wallowa (3-1 overall) will next be in action starting Friday, Sept. 1 with a trip to Prairie City for a tournament.
The host Outlaws saw a tough day on the court. Before the loss to Wallowa, Enterprise also fell to the visiting Griswold squad, 1-3.
Griswold won a close first set, 25-23 before the Outlaws fought back in set two to win by the identical
score of 25-23. The Grizzlies took the third set by the same score.
With the two teams battling as they had throughout, the fourth set was pushed to extra points before the Grizzlies grabbed a 26-24 victory over Enterprise to end the match.
Enterprise (0-4 overall) looks for its first win of the year on Friday, Sept.1 at the Dufur Classic.
The Joseph Eagles were scheduled to open their season with a pair of matches on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against Central Christian and South Wasco County and a Wednesday, Aug. 30 date with Trinity Lutheran at Powder Valley High School.
