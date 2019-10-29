The Wallowa Cougars eight-man team ended their football season on a high note with an 80-0 steamrolling of the Cove Leopards on Friday, Oct. 25. The winless Leopards never had a chance, as Wallowa’s speedy Tristin Bales returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, which put the Cougs ahead for good.
After a three-and-out by the Leopards, the Cougar’s junior superstar, Zeb Ramsden, ran back the punt for a 55-yard score. The rest of the game proceeded similar fashion with the Cougs ahead, 30-0 after the first quarter, 60-0 at the half and 68-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Coach Matt Brockamp did his best to to tamp down the fire, which probably kept the Cougs from chalking up well over 100 points on the board. After the half, the customary clock rundown started and Brockamp ordered a number of substitutions that did little to stanch the flow. Eventually, he had his offense sit on the ball as long as possible between plays, which did help. Late in the game, after a Cougar player walked into a pick-6, Brockamp had quarterback Lute Ramsden take knee during the extra point attempt.
Lute Ramsden went 3 for 6 on passing with 48 yards and one touchdown while also gaining 47 yards on the ground. Zeb Ramsden led the ground attack with 98 yards and a TD on two attempts while Tristin Bales chewed up 95 yards and three touchdowns on a mere four touches. Bales scored an additional pick-6 TD.
Defensively, four players shared three tackles each with Zeb Ramsden leading the way along with five assists while Bales had two assists and Ryder Goller added five assists. Jesse Duncan added a mighty nine assists to his three-tackle total.
Coach Matt Brockamp said the team was happy with the win, but some things were left undone.
“I wanted to do a lot more, but there wasn’t a lot we could do after it got out of hand,” Brockamp said. “I tried to slow things down.” He added that he enjoyed getting to watch Wallowa’s younger players get some quality time to excel on the field.
“We did a lot of good things late in the season, and we got better each week and learned a lot,” Brockamp said. “We’re super excited about what’s to come for next year. We’ll be tough to beat.”
Brockamp announced that several Wallowa County players received honors at the league’s all-league meeting. Zeb Ramsden was voted first team as a defensive back and missed league player of the year by a single vote. Bales got the first-team nod for both running back and defensive back and second-team for kickoff returner. The league awarded Ryder Goller with second-team at defensive end and Jesse Duncan at linebacker. Ruben Hunt received honorable mention at center. Coach Brockamp said Hunt didn’t have a bad snap all season.
