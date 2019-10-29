The Wallowa Cougars came out of district tournament play with a third place in the Old Oregon League. The Cougs defeated Cove and fell to Powder Valley on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The first match saw Wallowa coming out a little flat versus Cove. The Cougs took a beating in losing the first two sets by scores of
“We weren’t talking or moving our feet,” Coach Janea Hulse said. “Nothing seemed to be falling into place.”
Yet, as the second set drew to a close, the ladies started to turn the tide. Although it was too late for the second set, the momentum stayed with the Cougs. Wallowa took off from the launch pad and didn’t look back in the remaining three sets.
Ashlyn Young tallied 18 serves with two aces. She spiced that up with 53 digs, a kill and 25 assists. Shanna Rae Tillery whooped up 27 strong serves with five aces, 51 digs and 12 kills.
Jamie Johnston added 12 serves with two aces wrapped up with 61 digs and 10 kills.
The Cougs played well against Powder Valley, but couldn’t sew up the victory. Coach Hulse said that the ladies had the lead in all three sets at times before unfortunate, small errors began to weave their way into the match.
“All in all, the girls played very well,” Hulse said.
Young claimed 55 digs while dishing out 14 serves with two aces. Teammate Ella Moeller highlighted with 42 digs with three aces and 12 strong serves.
Johnston shoveled 65 digs with nine (yep, nine) solo blocks. Tillery ladled 63 digs with five solo blocks and 6 kills She was also the strongest server for the Cougs with 17 serves without error. Brockamp netted five solo blocks and played aggressively at the net.
For the opening round of state competition, the Cougs next travel to play at South Wasco county on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.
