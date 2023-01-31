Joseph's Molly Curry

Joseph’s Molly Curry drives to the basket against Pine Eagle on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The Joseph team faces a challenging weekend slate of games as county prep teams make a final push for the playoffs.

 Ellen Morris Bishop/for the Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — The 2022-23 high school basketball regular season concludes in fewer than two weeks, and several Wallowa County teams are in a good position to reach their respective league tournaments and play for a state playoff berth, while a couple of other teams need some late wins to get into district play.

On the girls side, Enterprise had a strong hold on the No. 2 seed in the Blue Mountain Conference with a 5-2 league record, but has two important games this week and needs to win at least one of them to help hold that spot.

