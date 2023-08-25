Jett Leavitt

Jett Leavitt, seen here competing in the 2023 state championship track meet in Eugene, won the boys' cross-country race on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the John Hascall Memorial in Pilot Rock. The county boys and girls teams both picked up victories at the meet. 

PILOT ROCK — The bus trip back to Enterprise was a good one for both the boys’ and girls’ teams of the Outlaws cross-country team as they returned from Hoeft Farm in Pilot Rock.

Kicking off the season with competition from both Pilot Rock and Pendleton, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa grabbed both team titles on Thursday, Aug. 24 during the running of the John Hascall Memorial.

