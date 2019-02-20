Wallowa County showed the rest of its wrestling neighbors about the meaning of toughness after sending six of its toughest grapplers to Portland over the weekend of Feb. 22-23 to compete at the state championships.
The Enterprise Outlaws brought six wrestlers to the meet with four placing and two going to state. Trace Evans, wrestling at 138 pounds, wrestled his way to second place before meeting his match in a Culver wrestler.
Senior heavyweight, Klint Norton also gathered in the silver before being stopped by the state champion from Grant Union.
Coach Forrest Wilson said that the championship round at 138 pounds was the first loss for Evans at the 1A/2A level.
“We’ll see what happens at state,” Wilson said. “District is so much pressure.”
Shane Lund blitzed his way to third place at 132 pounds and Drew Widener made his way to fifth place at 220 pounds.
“When you take six and place four, that’s good,” Wilson said.
The Joseph/Wallowa squad brought eight wrestlers to meet. Four are going to state.
Mighty Steven Beckman, apparently fully recovered from his elbow injury, landed on top of the heap, defeating all-comers with ease at 113 pounds. Beckman is going to state as the number one seed to try for his third consecutive state title.
“I’m pretty excited about how he’s coming along,” said coach Tim Kiesecker. “He’s going to need it down there. He’s wrestling well.”
Sophomore Zeb Ramsden at 132 pounds surprised some when he walked away with the gold after defeating Shane Lund from the Outlaws squad and Anthony Hood from Culver for the title. Hood and Lund were seeded at first and second respectively for the meet while Ramsden was seeded third. He is now seeded third at state.
Coach Tim Kiesecker called it the highlight of the meet.
Austin Brockamp at 170 pounds and Jonah Staigle at 195 pounds both took home the silver and won a state berth themselves.
“The whole team wrestled outstanding, whether they placed or didn’t,” Kiesecker said.
The state championships will take place on Feb. 22-23 at the Moda Center in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.