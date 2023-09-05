WALLOWA — After ending the Prairie City tournament with a split, the Wallowa volleyball team returned to the home court and took an easy 3-0 victory over the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles in nonleague action on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The Cougars had an easy day on the court, starting with a 25-8 win in the first set followed by a 25-9 victory in the second set. The match ended the way it started, with Wallowa winning 25-8 in the third set to end the match.
On Friday, Sept. 1, the Wallowa team returned from the Prairie City Tournament with a win and a loss, both in nonleague action.
The Cougars opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory over the combined team of Dayville/Monument/Long Creek. Wallowa opened the match with a 25-17 first-set win and followed with a 25-11 second-set victory.
Advancing in bracket play, Wallowa saw Adrian take a 2-0 win over the Cougars with the Lopes winning the first set 25-18. The second set was closer, but Adrian prevailed, 25-22.
Wallowa (5-2 overall) begins 1A Old Oregon League play on Thursday, Sept. 7 with a home match versus Imbler (4-3 overall). The game is the league opener for both teams and the first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Joseph The Eagle volleyball team is back home after competing in the Dufur Classic, wrapping up action on Saturday, Sept. 2.
After a morning of pool play, Joseph advanced to bracket play in the afternoon, meeting Camas Valley.
The Eagles had the match in hand early, winning the first set 25-8. The second set went the way of Joseph 25-20 before the Hornets made a game of it, downing the Eagles 25-20 in the third set. Joseph regrouped and closed out the match, taking the fourth and final set 25-21.
On Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Powder Valley High School, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Trinity Lutheran on Wednesday, Aug. 30 on the neutral court of Powder Valley High School.
After falling in the first set to the Saints 19-25, the Eagles returned for a second set victory, 25-20.
Joseph was unable to keep the momentum going, falling in the third set 16-25. Trinity Lutheran closed out the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth and final set.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Eagles took care of two nonleague opponents to start the season at home.
The action started with Joseph taking on Central Christian, part of the Mountain Valley League.
The Eagles were forced into extra points in the first set, finally taking a 26-24 victory to start a 3-0 match win. Set two also proved to be close as Joseph fought to a 25-21. In the final set of the match, the Eagles took a convincing 25-13 victory.
In game two of the day, Joseph kept the South Wasco Redsides winless on the year, winning in a 3-0 match. The Eagles jumped out to a 25-19 victory in the first set, following with a 25-10 win in the second. Joseph closed out the match in the third and final set, taking a 25-14 victory.
Tournament play resumes for the Eagles as the team travels to St. Paul on Saturday, Sept. 9 to take part in the St. Paul Invitational. Pool play begins at 9 a.m.
Enterprise The Enterprise volleyball squad ended action at the Dufur Classic with a win and a loss, both in nonleague action on Friday, Sept. 1.
After pool play in the morning, the Outlaws grabbed a 3-0 victory over the combined team of Lyle/Wishram. Enterprise started the match with a 25-15 victory in the first set and followed with a 25-14 second set win. The match ended with the Outlaws winning the third set, 25-15.
In the second game of the day, Myrtle Point downed Enterprise 3-0. The first set proved to be the closest, with the Bobcats sliding by with a 25-22 win. The second set went the way of Myrtle Point 25-12 and the match ended with the Bobcats winning the third set, 25-15.
Enterprise (1-5 overall) continues with nonleague play on Wednesday, Sept. 6 with a trip to Elgin to meet the Huskies (0-1 overall).
