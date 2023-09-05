WALLOWA — After ending the Prairie City tournament with a split, the Wallowa volleyball team returned to the home court and took an easy 3-0 victory over the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles in nonleague action on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Cougars had an easy day on the court, starting with a 25-8 win in the first set followed by a 25-9 victory in the second set. The match ended the way it started, with Wallowa winning 25-8 in the third set to end the match.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.