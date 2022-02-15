ENTERPRISE — Longtime Enterprise girls basketball coach Mike Crawford has announced he’ll call it a career and retire following this season.
Crawford is in his 33rd year leading the girls team, with his first season being in 1989-90. Along the way, success has been a theme for the program. Over the weekend, Enterprise secured its 24th season under Crawford with a record of at least .500. The Outlaws have reached 20 victories 14 times in that span, made it to the state playoffs 17 times and 10 times placed at state, with the peak being a 58-54 title-game victory over Santiam Christian in 1996.
The program was most dominant from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, a stretch during which Enterprise won the league eight years in a row and claimed six district titles. The team also won 20 games or more each of those years and followed the ‘96 title with a third-place finish in ‘97 and a runner-up performance in 2001. The team’s record during that time was 182-31.
Crawford told the Chieftain last year that a major factor in the success he and Enterprise have had over the years is due to his players.
“I’ve been incredibly blessed to be at one school and have the people around me in that entire time to be able to accomplish the feats we have done together,” he said.
He was honored with a ceremony during halftime of the boys game on Feb. 12, where more of the accolades achieved by Crawford and the program were highlighted. Along the way, Crawford has amassed a record of 519-273, having coached in 792 games. He picked up his 500th win when Enterprise defeated Heppner in overtime, 40-38, during a Blue Mountain Conference district tournament contest Feb. 22, 2020.
His tenure at one school is the longest of any coach in Oregon girls basketball history. His win total is eighth all-time in girls hoops, and his games-coached total is second behind only Mark Stevens of Cascade, who coached the Cougars for the 800th time over the weekend. He’s been named state coach of the year, and in 2021 was named the National Federation of State High School Associations Section 8 Coach of the Year, which put him in the running for national coach of the year.
Crawford wanted to wait to speak on his retirement and career until the conclusion of the season, so the Chieftain will follow up with more on Crawford’s career in the coming weeks.
He did say Feb. 12, though, that it was emotional as the final seconds ticked away in the Outlaws’ 50-30 win over Weston-McEwen — his final regular-season home game.
“Kind of had to catch my breath and grab a hold of myself,” he said. “There’s a lot of finality in it.”
