The combined cross-country team, coached by Dan Moody of Enterprise High School, returned with some precious metal after traveling to Pendleton for the 3A district cross-country meet on Friday, Nov. 1.
As per usual, Joseph Charter School runners, Henry Coughlan and Ellyse Tingelstad were at or near the top of the pack. The boys’ team came home with the silver treasure out of seven teams, just barely getting edged out by Burns although both teams scored 32 points, due to a faster sixth man.
Coughlan, one of the finest long-distance runners in the state, pirated the gold with his amazing 15:56.7 performance over the 5000 meters. The two other fabled horsemen of the realm, Zac Knapp and Bayden Menton, placed third and fourth respectively, with times of 16:19.2 and 16:33.0.
On the ladies side, the Outlaws placed third of 10 teams, behind Burns and Union. The Bobcats just edged out the Outlaws with 76 points compared to Enterprise.
Not surprisingly, superstar runner, Ellyse Tingelstad, placed second with a time of 19:13.1. Finishing out the top three Outlaws ladies runners were Kyla Hook with a time of 20:59.0 and Mary Catherine Matthews with a time of 21:07.2.
While the boys team will go on to state, only Tingelstad from the ladies side made it individually, the first time in years the ladies haven’t qualified as a team.
The Outlaws will travel to Lane Community College in Eugene to compete in the state championships on Saturday, Nov. 9.
