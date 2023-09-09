CATHERINE CREEK — The runners from the combined cross-country team of Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa were among many athletes who finished the Catherine Creek Scamper a little dirtier than they started it, on Friday, Sept. 8.
The course includes a notorious mud hole that not only guarantees that runners are going to get dirty but also has been known to swallow a shoe or two.
As the race continues to grow in popularity, individual runners have been divided into classifications. Male runners with the quickest times ran in the Boys Varsity 1,2,3 race. While this race was limited in numbers, no team scores were provided.
Outlaw junior Jett Leavitt was second in the race only to Union’s Eli Williams with Leavitt finishing in 17 minutes, 30.8 seconds compared to Williams’ time of 17:27.5. Sophomore Jonah Lyman placed sixth in the race after the top five runners ran under 18 minutes. Lyman finished in 18:12.6. Junior Xander Perry placed 23rd.
In the Boys Flight 4,5,6,7, Outlaw junior Isaac Beachy placed 11 th among the finishers with junior Lucas Goodrich picking up 14th.
A team score was provided in the junior varsity race, and Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa was tops. The Outlaw score of 65 points bested teams from Middleton, Idaho and Ontario, both with 72 points.
Sophomore Colton Keffer led the squad, placing fourth in the race and junior Liam Wolfe also finished in the top 10, placing sixth. As is becoming common this season, the Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa girls again posted a top-three team score, finishing behind 4A La Grande and the Union squad. The 4A Tigers ended the day with 48 points with Union posting 57 points, followed by the Outlaws’ 67 points.
Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa again was led by Owyhee Harguess, with the sophomore finishing fourth in the field with a time of 21:37.9. The Outlaws' sophomore contingent continued with Abigail Hurley in 11th, Mary Hellinger in 18th, Piper Harvey in 21st and Zion Boyd cracking the top 25 in the 23rd slot.
The Outlaw girls scored a first-place team finish in the junior varsity race, led by freshman Kyra Brown’s third-place finish. Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa’s 32 points was well ahead of the 56 points posted by the team from Middleton, Idaho.
Brown crossed the finish in 25:22.8, followed by Outlaw sophomore Freya Hostetter in fifth and senior Michaila Caine in sixth. Freshman Ellie Davis finished eighth.
