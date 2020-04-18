Basketball has been a passion for Enterprise high school senior Devin Greer since he was four years old. Now after serving as a go-to shooter for his high school team, Greer will be playing at the college level, thanks to a very generous $72,000 four-year scholarship from Midwestern NAIA conference Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
“I’m really excited about this,” Greer said. “I’ve loved basketball since I was 4 or five years old. I decided in my sophomore year that I wanted to play ball at the next level some day. This is going to be a great opportunity. Just the fact that I’m there is cloud 9.”
Greer honed his basketball skills early on playing and shooting at the single basketball hoop that his father, Brian Greer, set up in their small front yard. “At first it was a wooden backboard that my Dad and I built,” he said. “That seems like a long time ago.” Eventually the Greers put up a portable basketball standard with a fiberglass backboard. No matter what the material, Devin would be out here shooting, he said. “I’d be out here shooting all day, every day, hundreds and hundreds of shots every day in this small yard,” he said.
Those hours of practice made him a top percentage shooter on the Enterprise team hitting 40% of his field goals, 74% of his free throws and averaging 17 points per game. . and earned Greer a place on the 2020 state 2A honorable mention squad. Greer sent out more than 100 letters of interest to colleges. He also signed up with a recruiting site, Next College Student Athlete (NCSA). Through their work, and his stellar academic record, Greer caught the attention of Doane University coaches, who were on the hunt for a pure shooter to fill out their roster. The school offered Greer scholarships and grants including $60,000 academic and $12,000 athletic scholarships. “It’s a long way from home, but I just couldn’t turn it down” he said.
Doane University is the oldest liberal arts college of arts and sciences in Nebraska, established in 1857. Named after one of its founders, civil engineer Thomas Doane, the school offers three graduate programs as well as 40 undergraduate majors. Greer plans on majoring in business, but of course what one plans as a freshman is often subject to change.
“I like the fact that it’s a small school, and in a small community,” Greer said. “But Lincoln, the state capitol, is only 30 miles away, so it’s close to a city too.” Doane enrolls about 1200 students on its main campus. The town of Crete has about 7,000 people. “It’s an easy place to get around, “Greer said. “And I really like the campus.”
Freshman orientation begins August 13, and Greer is hoping that the social distancing requirements are lifted by then. Until he heads for the Cornhusker State, he’ll be working out at home as much as possible. “The coach (Ian McKeithen) wanted me to put on some more muscle,” Greer said. “They want me to play more aggressively on offense and on defense.” He added that it’s difficult to find a place to work out now, but that he’s put on about 8 pounds since starting his home workouts earlier this spring.
“I’m not so concerned with getting playing time as I am with working hard and getting better as a player, a teammate and a person,” Greer said. “I really owe my success in basketball to my parents. They were support, traveling to almost every single game throughout my high-school career. They made food for me to take along, supported me in everything. And my four coaches who have helped me get better since I was in middle school. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be in this position either.”
“I got really tired of being told that I was only at a 2A school, and from a small town in the middle of nowhere, and that I couldn’t get anywhere in basketball because of that. I wanted to prove that even though you’re from a small town you can still have dreams like that. I kind of focused on (Enterprise High School graduate) David Ribich and his success as a runner as a model. He had the same deal. I thought that if he could really make it at the next level in athletics, I could too.”
In August, Devin Greer, pure shooter and rising Doane Tiger star, will start on that next level that he’s dreamed of for so long.
