ENTERPRISE — The distance races are where the Enterprise boys track and field team is likely to be the strongest this spring.
Four runners, led by senior Zac Knapp, were among the seven who competed at the state cross-country championships when Wallowa Valley claimed the title in November.
That figures to translate to the track, especially with Knapp entering the spring as the likely favorite in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races at the 2A level.
But even with the experience at the top, head coach Dan Moody said he has a young team this spring.
“Half of our team is freshmen and sophomores. I think we have 15 freshmen boys and girls, and another 10 sophomores” out of 40 on the team, he said. “We’re still fairly young. That’s a good thing.”
One of those who was impactful in cross-county in the fall is Levi Ortswam. The foreign-exchange student placed 15th in the state race in November and came on strong as the season progressed.
Moody said there is a range of possibilities as far as where Ortswam could land on the track.
“I debated whether to put him in the (800). I think he could do extremely well, but I think we need him more in the 400, and maybe in the sprints,” the coach said.
On the other side of the coin, Knapp is locked into where he’ll compete, and Moody said his senior has high aspirations this season.
“He would like to break all three school records in the distance, the 800 the (1,500) and the (3,000), definitely the 15 and the 3,” Moody said.
Weston Wolfe and Andrew Nordtvedt are the other two state runners on the squad this spring.
Another athlete who Moody needs to see in action is California transfer Cory Walker.
“He’s got some skills — gotta see where he is at,” the coach said.
In the field, Moody said “two or three” of his throwers have seen dividends from a winter spent lifting weights, and that the next few weeks will see if it pays off.
“The weight room did help some kids. It’s just an experiment right now for another 2-3 weeks, and then we’ll see,” he said.
On the girls side, youth is also a main component among the 18 female athletes, though Moody is already seeing improvement.
“I see several of our girls that were on our team last year (where) we’re ahead of last year,” he said. “That is promising. We’ll see where that goes.”
While the girls team is powered by underclassmen, there is some experience on the track for the Outlaws, including with senior Lannie Stonebrink.
I know Lannie has been out before, she’s a senior, (and) has some good speed,” Moody said. “She’ll be involved in both relays.”
Maddie Wigen and Maddie Nordtvedt, both of whom were part of the 4x400 relay last year, also return, as do Ailena McEntire and Althea Komiskey. Jada Gray is also back on the track after two years away from the sport.
Among the youngsters who could make an impact is freshman Nevaeh James, who Moody said was a successful sprinter in middle school but who may move races this spring.
“We may be looking at her at hurdles instead of sprints,” he said.
The coach said it will be several weeks before most athletes are locked into which events they’ll take part in, and that much of the early practices key on fitness. By about mid-April is when Moody will start to narrow the scope of events.
“That meet in Cove (on April 23), we’ll probably start to put kids in (where they’ll compete),” he said. “We’ll start to put kids in and see if they step up.”
That meet in Cove is one of three for the Outlaws in Union County, while four will be in Umatilla County, including the District track meet May 13 in Athena.
The state meet is May 19-20 at the new Hayward Field in Eugene.
