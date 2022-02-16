JOSEPH — When the Joseph and Cove girls basketball teams met 2½ weeks ago, it took a fourth-quarter rally for the Eagles to escape with a two-point home victory.
Joseph had no such problems Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the rematch in the first round of the Old Oregon League Tournament.
Aimee Meyers scored a game-high 15 points and had a hand in every Eagle basket in the first half, and Joseph never trailed on the way to a 43-25 victory, sending them to the second round and sending Cove home.
"I think for us its been a year of growing with all the young kids, and the young kids coming off the bench. You have to be in situations to grow and learn and figure things out," head coach Lance Homan said of the improved play in the rematch. "I think that's part of it, and I think they came in (after) playing better this past Saturday. They wanted to see what they could do. They were pretty motivated today."
Meyers scored nine first-half points, and also assisted on four other first-half field goals — a pair of baskets by Cooper Nave and 3-pointers from both Sarah and Abby Orr. Three times in the opening quarter Meyers collected a steal and went the other way for a layup as the Eagles jumped to a 10-2 lead after one.
"It's one of those things where you have a sophomore that you're telling to do everything, and so that's also part of the learning," Homan said of Meyers. "You're going to have those ups and downs. But she's getting it figured out. We're better when she has the ball. She can create, she can get to the line — she gets to the line a lot — and she passes well. She sees the floor."
Abby Orr's banked-in 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 19-7 lead with 2:20 in the half, and the lead held at 19-9 at the break.
"I think our attitudes were a lot different. We were in a happier place, and we were looking forward to having a fun game," Meyers said.
The Eagles methodically added to the lead in the second half, with Nave's 3-pointer pushing the lead to 22-11 at the 5:10 mark of the third. Joseph never led by fewer than 11 the rest of the way, and extended the lead to 32-15 on another Meyers steal and layup late in the third quarter. The margin grew to as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter.
"I think it was just everybody working hard to get open. We always do, but this game everybody really looked for their open shots and worked hard for it."
The combination of stout defense and missed open looks by Cove resulted in the Eagles posting their best defensive performance of the season. In fact, Joseph's last two games have seen them allow 26 and 25 points, respectively, for their two lowest-scoring games on the defensive end.
Nave added nine points and Sarah Orr scored eight points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
Joseph (11-9 overall) faces Imbler at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in an elimination game in Baker City. The Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to top the Panthers in their Jan. 15 matchup in Imbler, earning a 32-29 win.
"They'll be ready," Homan said of Imbler. "They're tough. They'll be ready for us. They're bigger than us, their posts move well, they finish well, (and) we're not overly big. It'll be a good game."
The winner moves on to play Nixyaawii in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 in Baker City, while the loser sees their season end.
Cougar boys see season come to an end
WALLOWA — The Pine Eagle boys went off offensively and advanced to the second round of the Old Oregon League Tournament, draining 10 3-pointers and never trailing in a 66-28 rout of Wallowa, bringing an end to the Cougars' season.
The Spartans opened the game on a 12-1 run and hit a pair of 3-pointers in that opening 4:33 before Wallowa's Malichi Wilson converted the Cougars' first field goal at the 3-minute mark to make it 12-3. A late 3-pointer by Caleb Brown, who went off for 29 points, extended the lead to 17-5 after one quarter. In the period, The Cougars committed 10 turnovers, which led to nine of the Spartans' points.
Two corner 3s by Cole Morgan helped push the lead to 25-5. The margin reached as much as 22 in the period before the Cougars ended the half on an 8-3 run. Gabe Nobles had six of his team-high 10 points in the rally, including a floater at the buzzer that gave Wallowa some momentum going into the break, though down 30-13. Pine Eagle hit six 3-pointers in the opening half.
Brown almost singlehandedly put an end to any comeback hopes by Wallowa, scoring 14 points in the third quarter alone and hitting two more 3s to help open up a 57-20 lead after three.
Wilson and Willie Gibbs both added seven points for the Cougars in the loss.
Wallowa's season ends with a final record of 5-16.
