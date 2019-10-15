The Enterprise High School volleyball ladies continued to have the doldrums follow closely as they dropped two matches over the last week.
The first match saw the Outlaws put up a five-set struggle versus Heppner on Thursday, Oct. 10, despite a sizzling performance by superstar Ashlyn Gray. The effort fell flat in the final set. Scores were: 13-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, 12-15.
Gray discovered even a more than outstanding performance by only one player isn't enough. The EHS senior put on a dazzling show with an amazing 24, yes, you read that right, 24 kills.
"Heppner could not stop her," Coach Lisa Farwell said.
Other highlights included sophomore star-in-the-making, Rilyn Kirkland, who handed out 19 assists. Zari Bathke and Claire Farwell played stellar defense with 43 digs each.
Coach Farwell said the ladies played well for five sets, but didn't quite come out on top. She noted that the Outlaws staged several rallies that felt like they went on for a full minute or longer, and the stats show that.
"It's so frustrating to not come out with the win after playing so hard, but my team showed a lot of heart and I am so proud of their effort," Farwell said.
The ladies next faced Union and caved to the Bobcats in three straight sets, 20-25, 21-25 and 10-25. Farwell said the match had few highlights. She noted the ladies played close with Union for two sets, and lost steam and the match in the final set.
"We fought back and forth for the lead, but ended up just a few points short," she said.
The losses left the ladies with a 1-7 league record and 8-12 overall. They place sixth of seven teams in the Blue Mountain Conference and are ranked at 29th in the state. They next travel to face Stanfield on Thursday, Oct. 17.
