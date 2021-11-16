ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise football team’s defense improved as the season went along as the Outlaws won five games and returned to the state playoffs.
Chase Duncan played an important role in the process, and recently led eight Outlaws in being named not only a first-team linebacker, but in being named the 1A Special District 2 West defensive player of the year.
“I was definitely surprised. Last year I wasn’t even starting defense,” Duncan said. “This year, I just stepped up a bit, I guess. And we had a bunch of freshmen come up, and it made our defense way better. Having an amazing defense, it was super easy for our team to make tackles and all that.”
He was one of seven athletes to earn first-team all-league honors for Enterprise, and was an anchor at linebacker for Enterprise.
He was joined on the first-team defense by defensive end Cody Fent and interior lineman John Howard.
“Our team was way better than it has been in the past years — it was mostly (because of) our defense,” Duncan said. “... We had a bunch more players come out this year than normal. That’s what helped us.”
Three additional players, meanwhile, were part of the first-team offense, led by running back Gideon Gray. Caden Fent was honored as a first-team offensive end, and Nevin Goldsmith was a first-team offensive guard.
The final first-team honor went to Tyler Knapp, who was tapped as first-team kicker.
Enterprise loaded up on second-team awards, as well. Jackson Decker earned two second-team nods, on offense as a quarterback, and on defense as a defensive back. Goldsmith was a second-team defensive end, Knapp was a second-team defensive back and Gray was a second-team linebacker and second-team punter.
Cody Fent was honorable mention at center, and Caden Fent was honorable mention at linebacker.
Paul Stangel rounded out the final Enterprise award as manager of the year.
“I want to congratulate the whole team. We did amazing this year,” Duncan added.
For Wallowa, five athletes earned SD2-East honors.
Ty Prince paved the way for the Cougars on both offense and defense, and as a result was named both a second-team offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jesse Duncan garnered a spot on the second team as a linebacker, and Lucas Hulse was named to the second team as a tight end.
Lute Ramsden was tapped as honorable mention at quarterback despite missing the last half of the season due to a leg injury, and Jose Mendez was named honorable mention at punter.
