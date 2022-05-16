The Wallowa Valley baseball team wrapped up the regular season with a busy week that saw it go 2-2, as the Eagles were swept by Weston-McEwen on the road May 10, 4-2 and 9-8, then swept Nyssa at home May 13, 13-3 and 19-6.
The May 13 wins clinched third place in Special District 5, and sets up a district playoff game at home May 17 at home against Irrigon, a team the Eagles split with during the regular season.
The Eagles managed just three hits in the opener against Weston-McEwen, and didn’t get on the board until Maclane Melville scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to make the score 2-1. Jaxon Grover added a run in the fifth that made it 3-2, but the team got no closer.
Both Grover and Cody Fent allowed two earned runs in three innings.
The Eagles used a big third inning to take the lead in the nightcap May 10, and were ahead 8-6 after five innings, but the TigerScots scored in each of the last two innings, including twice in the bottom of the seventh, to earn a comeback victory.
Weston-McEwen won the game in the seventh without a hit, as a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two errors — all with two outs – allowed the tying and winning runs to score.
An error, a steal of home and two passed balls allowed the Eagles five runs in the third, which put them ahead 6-1. Wallowa Valley scored two more runs in the fourth, which put it ahead 8-5, but went scoreless the rest of the way.
Grover went 3-for-4 and scored three times in the loss.
On May 13, the bats took off as the Eagles scored a combined 32 runs in the doubleheader sweep of Nyssa — a team that has also had single games of 30 and 31 runs allowed this season.
The Eagles broke the first game open with five runs in the first and three in the second to take an 8-2 lead, and added on from there. Caden Fent drove in three runs and scored three times in the victory, including an RBI double in the first that put Wallowa Valley ahead for good and a two-run single in the second. Spencer Decker and Melville each had a pair of RBIs.
In the nightcap, Wallowa Valley scored in every inning — including six runs in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth — to turn the game into a blowout, one that saw the Eagles pound out 15 hits.
Melville went 4-for-4 on the day and drove in three runs, while both Caden Fent and Jackson Decker went 3-for-3, scored three times and reached base four times. Six different players drove in two runs each, and four players scored three times.
Melville tied the game in the second at 3-3 with an RBI single, and Caden Fent put the Eagles ahead for good one batter later with an RBI double.
Trace Collier had the key hit during a five-run third with a two-run single that made the score at the time 11-4. In the fourth, an RBI single by Melville and a pair of errors helped push the lead to 16-6. Blade Suto later had a two-run double and scored on a bases-loaded hit batter for the final margin.
The Eagles (13-10 overall, 8-4 SD5) finished third in the district. They hosted Irrigon May 17 for the district’s third playoff berth. A win puts them in the semifinal May 20 against Vale in Burns, while a loss ends the season.
