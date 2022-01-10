HALFWAY — The Joseph boys basketball team completed a clean sweep of action in its first week of Old Oregon League play with an easy 59-27 win at Pine Eagle on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Eagles netted 23 first-quarter points and were in control from the outset. They led 38-11 by halftime, and were up by 33 after three quarters.
Ten players scored for Joseph, with Storm Lynch putting in 13 points to lead the way. James Burney added 10 points and Chase Homan and Blade Suto each added eight points.
Joseph (4-6 overall, 2-0 OOL) visits Griswold Jan. 14 and Imbler Jan. 15.
Also Monday, Jan. 10
Stanfield 70, Enterprise 41: Stanfield broke open its Blue Mountain Conference contest at Enterprise after halftime en route to a 70-41 victory Monday, Jan. 10.
Enterprise hung close for the first half, trailing 11-7 after one and 27-13 at the break. But the Tigers scored 23 points in the third quarter and 20 more in the fourth to pull away.
The Outlaws had eight players score on the night, led by nine points — all in the second half — from Jackson Decker. Caden Fent added eight points and Gideon Gray scored six points.
Enterprise (2-10 overall, 0-2 BMC) visits Weston-McEwen Jan. 14 and hosts Union Jan. 15.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Cove 59, Wallowa 35: Wallowa dropped a second Old Oregon League game Saturday, Jan. 8, falling at home to Cove, 59-35.
The Leopards dropped in 22 points in the opening quarter and added on from there. They led by 20 by halftime and held a 25-point lead, 51-26, after three. Two Cove players eclipsed the 20-point mark, led by 26 points from Patrick Frisch.
Gabe Nobles scored nine points to lead Wallowa, while both Isaac Barnum and Kellen Knifong added eight points.
The Cougars (3-10 overall, 1-2 OOL) visit Nixyaawii on Jan. 15.
Friday, Jan. 7
Wallowa 40, Elgin 11: Kellen Knifong scored 10 points to lead nine players in scoring as Wallowa took down Elgin, 40-11, Friday, Jan. 7, for its first Old Oregon League win of the season.
The Cougars put the game away after one quarter, going ahead 13-2, and added on from there. Everyone who saw the court for Wallowa scored.
Isaac Barnum scored eight points for the Cougars and Gabe Nobles added six points.
Grant Union 53, Enterprise 38: The Enterprise boys basketball team hung close to Grant Union throughout the contest Friday, Jan. 10, but came up short in its bid for a Blue Mountain Conference victory, falling 53-38.
The Prospectors opened with a 17-9 lead after one, but the Outlaws hung tight, pulling within 28-24 at the half and staying within five, 36-31, through three quarters. Grant Union, though, pulled away in the fourth, hitting three big 3-pointers to help secure the win.
Gideon Gray and Jackson Decker both scored 10 points for Enterprise, while Spencer Decker added seven points.
Tuesday, Jan. 4Joseph 62, Wallowa 20: The Joseph boys basketball team opened Old Oregon League play with an easy 62-20 road win over Wallowa on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Eagles put the game away early with a 21-point opening quarter, and by halftime were in firm command, up 39-14.
Reece Nelson and James Burney both scored 14 points to lead Joseph, and Blade Suto added 12 points.
Wallowa was led by Gabe Nobles, who finished with 10 points.
