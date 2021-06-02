JOSEPH — Chase Murray scored a game-high 28 points, and Joseph needed every one of them as the Eagle boys shook off their first loss and outlasted Cove at home Tuesday, June 1, 71-63.
Mason Ferre added 17 points and Javon Brown scored 13 as Joseph opened up a 43-25 halftime lead, then held on at Cove inched closer. A 20-11 third quarter helped the Leopards cut their deficit in half, but Joseph had enough, as Murray scored 11 of his points in the fourth to help preserve the win.
Tee Ledbetter had 26 points to lead Cove, including 19 in the second half, and Pat Frisch added 16 points.
