ENTERPRISE — The Eagle Cap Shooters Association hosted a defensive pistol and rifle match at its range on Ant Flat Road on Saturday, Aug. 15.
The event was meant to provide practice in defensive use of firearms, said association President Doug Wickre. It included a "Steel Challenge Smoke and Hope" portion where participants fire at steel targets that make a ringing sound when hit.
"Because it's a timed event," Wickre said, "it puts a little pressure on you for accuracy. "This kind of shooting builds competence and confidence to hit the target when there's some pressure on the shooter to get things right. A gun is a tool, and this is one way to learn how to make it work for you."
Among the five participants in the match, two won ribbons, including 78-year old Charles Danforth.
"This kind of event helps keep me sharp," he said.
