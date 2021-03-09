HARPER — Joseph won in its first full-contact football game in more than a year, defeating Harper on the road Friday, March 5, 37-18, behind a big day offensively from running back Juston Rogers.
The senior accounted for three touchdowns and more than 250 yards in the win. He rushed for 226 yards and two scores, and added 27 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also stepped up on defense with an interception and seven tackles.
Trace Collier went 8-for-11 passing for 214 yards and two scores, including a 33-yard TD pass to Kale Ferguson. Harley Miller added 29 yards rushing and two scores.
Hayden Hite recorded eight tackles to lead the Eagles. Jonah Staigle had seven tackles, and Collier, Ferguson and Brad Wilcox each recovered a fumble.
The Eagles never trailed, taking a 6-0 lead after one quarter and outscoring the Hornets each quarter to gradually build to the victory.
“Overall, it was a good first game back since fall of 2019,” head coach Duncan Christman said. “We saw lots of good things, and we were able to see where we need to improve as well. The new athletes we have got to experience Eagle football and our returning athletes were excited for full contact, as well as the coaches. It was really well executed, and Harper was a good opponent.”
The Eagles play their only currently scheduled home game of Season 1 on Friday when they host Dayville/Monument.
Wallowa’s first game canceled
Wallowa’s scheduled season-opener on the gridiron Saturday, March 6, against Elgin, was canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Elgin School District.
Wallowa will open Thursday when it visits Enterprise at 4 p.m.
