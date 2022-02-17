BAKER CITY — The Joseph Eagles girls basketball team is on to the semifinals of the Old Oregon League District Tournament.
Aimee Meyers scored a game-high 19 points, Cooper Nave added 11, and the Eagles took control in the second quarter and cruised to a 40-30 win over the Imbler Panthers Thursday, Feb. 17, in a second-round game.
Joseph head coach Lance Homan said a key in the win was putting pressure on the Panthers at the top of their offense. It worked, as the Eagles forced 27 Imbler turnovers and collected 15 steals.
"Just trying to pressure up front," he said. "It's easier to make the pass if you have all the room in the world, so we wanted our guards to pressure harder up front and allow our kids underneath to have more time to get in position. I thought they did that well."
Joseph grabbed the lead for good midway through the second quarter, with Meyers scoring 10 of the team's 14 points and paving the way. The sophomore's layup put Joseph up 10-8 with 4:22 in the half, and a 3-point play just 47 seconds later extended the lead to five.
"That pressure did bother us more today than I think I anticipated," Panthers' head coach Darci Sweet said.
Nave buried a 17-foot jumper that made it 16-10, and a last-second play seemed to give an indication it would be the Eagles' afternoon. Imbler knocked the ball away from Joseph near midcourt in the closing seconds, but Meyers grabbed the ball, took a quick peek at the clock, dribbled once and put up a running 3 from the top of the key, which banked in at the buzzer for a 19-10 lead at the break.
Imbler led 8-5 after one, but struggled after the first as three starters spent a large part of the second on the bench. Imbler had a scoring drought of more than six minutes spanning the first and second, and managed just a 19-foot jumper from Joelle Treat in the second.
"Today one of the biggest differences was we had a lot of foul trouble," Sweet said. "When our best scorer is on the bench it changes our dynamic, and when you build a hole at halftime, they're hard to overcome. But the girls never quit."
The Eagles broke the game open in the third. Nave connected on a 3-pointer for a 26-10 advantage, and later scored on a twisting jump shot on the block to extend the margin to 33-12 late in the third, the largest lead of the contest.
"They played really calm until the end and really took care of the ball for the most part," Homan said. "They're getting it."
Imbler, which managed just three field goals in the second and third quarters combined, finally found a rhythm in the fourth. Rachael Stirewalt, who led the way for Imbler with 15 points, regained her form from the first quarter to close the gap, but the Panthers got no closer than 10, which was from a Stirewalt steal and layup at the buzzer.
Stirewalt's play on offense and the Panthers' defense carried Imbler early. Stirewalt had all eight of the Panthers' first-quarter points, with her drive to the hoop giving Imbler its first lead at 6-4 with 3:01 to play in the quarter, and a steal and layup with 51 seconds to go doubling the lead to four.
But Stirewalt, as well as Audree Treat and Elidia Rivas, spent either most or all of the second quarter on the bench in foul trouble, and Joseph took advantage.
The win sends Joseph (12-9 overall) onto a semifinal matchup against Nixyaawii at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
Homan said the Eagles were within five points with five minutes to play in the last matchup with the Golden Eagles, and the team is excited.
"Just need to be patient, slow down and take care of the ball and see what happens. Nixyaawii is very good. We're going to do what we can."
Imbler's season comes to an end at 10-14, but Sweet has a young squad with several players returning.
"There is so much with these young kids," she said. "They're eager to learn, and their drive is there. … I told them the sky's the limit for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.