JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team is on a hot streak, and, with its win against Imbler Thursday night, Sept. 23, is in first place in the Old Oregon League.
Cooper Nave and Molly Curry each had 12 kills as the Eagles swept Imbler, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23, in a battle between teams who were unbeaten in Old Oregon League play, then followed with sweeps of Nixyaawii and Griswold on Saturday, 25-5, 25-6, 25-6, and 25-8, 25-8, 25-11.
“We have definitely grown together as a family,” Emma Orr said. “I feel like we are meshing really well at the moment. A little bit in the beginning we were not quite mixing, but now we’re mixing, we’re playing as a team, playing together as a family. I think we’ve grown a lot as the season’s gone on.”
The victories ran Joseph’s winning streak to 10 games in a row, moved the Eagles to 5-0 and in first place in the OOL, and 14-3 overall.
“I think we got a lot of hitters that are coming on right now which has been kind of fun,” head coach Jill Hite said. “It’s like we are a little bit more rounded in our front, between Cooper and Emma and Molly right now, and Sarah (Orr), we have some diversity up there.”
Thursday’s match against the Panthers, which on paper should have been a tight battle, was a runaway during the first two sets. Nave ended the first set with a kill, and the Eagles broke open the second set with a finishing 10-2 run, which ended with an Aimee Meyers kill and an error by Imbler.
Joseph seemed ready to run away in the third as it opened with a 7-3 lead, only to see Imbler respond with a 10-2 run to go ahead 13-9 after a kill by Allison Stirewalt and a Joseph error. Three aces by Meyers during a 6-0 run, capped by a Nave kill, gave Joseph a 16-15 lead. The lead grew to 23-20, but Imbler had a final rally, tying the set at 23-23 on an ace by Harvest Coston. Curry, though, put down back-to-back kills to end the match.
“I think it was a really good game,” Nave said of the win against Imbler. “I think we played well as a team together, we just need to work on keeping our energy on an uphill climb, not going downhill at any times.”
Hite said before the season began the balance on the offensive side would be an asset for the Eagles this season, and that is bearing itself out.
Nave agreed.
“For the past couple of years, we’ve had definitely one star player. We’ve relied too much on her, but now that we’ve spread the talent out a little bit I think it helps everyone have confidence in their hitting and their passing,” she said. “I think it helps the whole team dynamic not relying on one person.”
Hite said because of the balance on offense, the team is filling its positions better.
“I think it gives them each confidence in their own role,” she said. “‘OK, I know I need to play this spot, it is my spot,’ instead of having to try and cover someone else’s spot. The kids are doing a really good job playing their own spot.”
Also in the win against Imbler, Nave had a team high 18 digs, both Meyers and McKenzie Keffer had 16 digs and Maggie Miller had 14.
Against Nixyaawii Saturday, Curry powered the offense with nine kills, Nave added six and both Emma and Sarah Orr had four. Later in the day against Griswold, Nave led the way with 10 kills, Emma Orr had four and Sarah Orr chipped in with three.
The Eagles have another key OOL matchup Thursday, Sept. 30, when they travel to Powder Valley.
Cougars drop two
Wallowa dropped two road matches in Old Oregon League play Saturday, Sept. 26, falling to Griswold in five sets, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-8 and Nixyaawii in four sets, 25-23, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20.
Wallowa (2-10 overall, 1-4 OOL) next travels to Cove on Friday, Oct. 1.
