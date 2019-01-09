The Eagles flew to the west side of the state for their last round of games in December. The ladies continued their flight into the stratosphere with victories over 2A Perrydale and Country Christian. The boys had mixed results, sustaining a loss to Perrydale but vanquishing Country Christian.
The Perrydale game saw the Eagles ladies break the Pirates' 8-0 record with a 38-29 win.
Sophomore sensation Sabrina Albee led the scoring with 11 points, seven thefts and grabbed three rebounds and handed out two assists. Madelyn Nelson contributed seven points and had eight thefts under her belt while Haley Miller added 10 points toward the victory.
Country Christian fell to a similar fate as Perrydale, succumbing 40-28. Albee again led the scoring with 14 on the charts while Camille Crenshaw added eight and Emma Hite and Madelyn Nelson put five each through the basket.
The Eagles traveled west to meet top-ranked St. Paul on Jan.3, just missing the mark and falling 40-32 despite forcing 29 turnovers. The ladies led most of the game, but failed to stop the Buckaroos on offensive boards. Coach Homan also attributed the loss to some errors on his part. Nonetheless, he thought the game well-played, particularly defensively.
"I was proud of the fight our girls gave, and I know we can compete with them if we meet again," he said.
Albee led the scoring with 14 points and Haley Miller added seven and snagged six rebounds. Emma Hite played well defensively with four steals
The ladies met ill-fated Griswold on Jan. 4, skinning the hide off the Grizzlies, 53-21. Homan initially worried the tough defeat the night before might fin the girls lacking, but he needn't have worried. Albee had a terrific game, again leading the squad with 12 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, and nine steals. Homan also gave offensive credit to Ella Coughlan and Haley Miller. The team had a total of 20 assists.
"This was a total team effort for sure," Homan said. "It was good to start league with a road win, and hopefully we can keep this thing going."
The ladies are now 1-0 in league play and 11-2 on the season. They hold the third slot in state rankings and next play Elgin on Friday, Jan. 11.
Eagles boys
The boys team didn’t have the charm of their sister squad as an athletic Perrydale put away Joseph, 45-33. Tyler Homan and Chase Murray had nine points each while Mason Ferre put five in the bucket.
The Eagles did upend the Country Christian Cougars the next day, 59-46. Homan scored 18 points while Ferre and Hadley Miller put up 11 points each. Chase Murray knocked in 10.
The boys didn't play again until defeating Griswold in their first league game on Jan. 4, 45-35. Traveling with a light bench, the Eagles experienced some difficulties when Tyler Homan, Hadley Miller and Mason Ferre got into early foul trouble. As a result, some JV took the floor at times and held their own for the win.
Ferre led the scoring with 14 from the floor.
"We worked on being there for each other and stayed together real well although we struggled," coach Olan Fulfer said. "We’ve got a lot of tough games ahead, and as long as we keep our heads together we’ll be in these games. This is going to be fun."
The weekend left the boys with a 1-0 league record and 8-5 overall. They rank 11th in the state.
