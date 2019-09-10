The Eagles football squad started the year much the same as last year’s undefeated season, barbecuing Dayville/Monument 64-0 on Friday, Sept. 7.
Coach Duncan Christman was impressed with his team’s performance.
“It felt really good to get out there and have a good game and start the season off right,” he said. The contest was also the Eagles’ first league game of the season.
According to Christman, both sides of the ball executed well. Better yet, he was able to substitute younger players in without affecting the scoring or momentum of the game.
“It was good to get younger players in,” the coach said.
Christman didn’t leave his upperclassmen wanting for praise as he noted that senior Carson Littlepage rushed for more than 200 yards on a mere 10 carries and scored an amazing six touchdowns. He also led the team with 11 tackles on defense. As a bonus, as the team’s kicker, he was 5 for 9 on PAT tries.
“He was a big help,” Christman said.
Juston Rogers also did his share, rushing for 60 yards on four carries. The team had 356 yards of total offense along with eight rushing touchdowns.
Sophomore Trace Collier held down the quarterback position for the battle. Although the squad focused on the running game, Collier was 3 for 6 with 55 yards passing and a touchdown.
Penalties were the only mention of anything negative about the Eagles’ performance, but Christman said that those issues were easily fixable. He also praised the opponents for their solid play, noting that he thought they were the most improved team in the league.
The defense came in for high praise as the coach said that the Eagles held their opponents to 71 yards of total offense.
“Defense is super solid,” he said. He added that both Juston Rogers and Chase Homan tallied 5.5 tackles. He also noted the standout defensive performances of Jonah Staigle and Hayden Hite who had four tackles each.
“It was awesome having all the kids execute their positions well and do what needs to be done,” Christman said. “It was a great day for football.”
The win leaves the Eagles with a 1-0 league record. They next travel to face Echo on Friday, Sept. 20.
