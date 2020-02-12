The Joseph Eagles girls team spent the weekend with a home game in Imbler versus Pine Eagle and visiting Elgin on the weekend of Feb. 7-8.
The Eagles squad bested Pine Eagle by the lopsided score of 57-39 behind the supreme play of junior Sabrina Albee and two other teammates. The three scored all of the team points.
Coach Lance Homan said that everyone on the team worked hard for the victory, and he was proud of them.
Albee corralled 23 points and nabbed six steals while dishing out eight assists, and collecting six rebounds. Meanwhile, Madelyn Nelson shot out the lights with 19 points with four boards and two thefts. Brianna Micka dumped in 15 points on top of 10 — yep 10 — rebounds, nailed three steals.
“This was one of Sabrina’s better games in awhile,” Homan said. “She really did a lot, and her overall game really showed tonight.” He also lauded Micka’s performance.
“Brianna had a great night,” he said. “Not only did she shoot the ball well, she rebounded well, and really just worked hard.”
The following night at Elgin saw the feathers pulled from the Eagles’ wings with a 53-41 loss to the Elgin Huskies. Homan said the Eagles played their hearts out in the first half, going to the locker room nursing a three-point lead.
It didn’t last long.
Elgin came out and started to execute well, putting a number of shots in the bucket. Homan said the Huskies thoroughly outplayed the Eagles in the latter half. The canines outscored the raptors 19-3 in the third quarter, with the Eagles’ defense a bit slack as the Huskies sank a number of shots.
“We have a lot to work on, but I have a lot of confidence in our kids and I think they will respond well to the loss,” Homan said.
Nelson chalked up nine points and eight steals while Camille Crenshaw hit the hoop for 11 points and put away seven rebounds. Albee collected 14 points.
The weekend left the Eagles with a 8-1 Old Oregon League record and 15-6 overall. The Eagles hold down the second slot in league and are ranked statewide at no. 4. They played at Imbler on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and play at Wallowa the following Friday and end their regular season at home versus Nixyaawii on Saturday, Feb. 15.
