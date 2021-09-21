JOSEPH — Six matches, six wins.
That was the result of the last week for the Joseph volleyball team, as it swept Wallowa in an Old Oregon League contest on Tuesday, Sept. 14, then followed with five wins in five matches at the East/West Classic in North Powder on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18.
Against the Cougars, Joseph won the road contest 25-13, 25-13, 25-12, and was led by seven aces and 11 digs from Aimee Meyers and 11 kills and 14 digs by Cooper Nave.
On Friday and Saturday, the Eagles topped St. Paul in three sets (23-25, 25-20, 15-13), then swept Damascus Christian (25-14, 25-20), Crane (25-22, 25-23), Grant Union (26-24, 25-23) and Culver (25-8, 25-14).
The highlights were Nave’s 18 kills and 13 digs against St. Paul. Meyers had 12 digs in that match, and against Damascus Christian, Nave led again with five kills, Molly Curry and Meyers had four kills, and McKenzie Keffer had 11 digs.
Joseph (11-3 overall, 2-0 OOL) hosts Imbler Thursday, Sept. 23, in a matchup of the only two teams unbeaten in OOL action.
Wallowa, following the match against Joseph, struggled at the Classic in North Powder, falling to Damascus Christian (25-21, 25-14) and St. Paul (25-12, 25-6) Friday, and to Crane (25-18, 25-15) Culver (25-12, 25-23) and Grant Union (25-14, 25-17) Saturday.
The Cougars (2-8 overall, 1-2 OOL) travel to face Griswold and Nixyaawii Saturday, Sept. 25.
