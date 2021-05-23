LA GRANDE — The Joseph boys were within striking distance of contending for the 1A state championship Saturday, May 22, at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, before a strong effort by Powder Valley in the final two races and a win by Damascus Christian in the 4x400-meter relay sent them past the Eagles.
Joseph finished as a team with 52 points to take third, trailing only Damascus, who had 56 points, and Powder Valley, which won the 1A title with 64.5 points.
“They (did) a great job,” head coach John Roberts said. “Good job all the way though. I think just about all of them PR’d in all of their races, and the two girls did, too. It was a great 1A meet.”
A strong day in the field, led by Kale Ferguson, put the Eagles in position to compete for the state crown. The sophomore, wrapping up his first season of high school track after the pandemic canceled the 2020 year, set a personal best in winning the discus with a throw of 134 feet, 8 inches, and also reached a PR in the javelin at 150-feet-8, which was good for second. In both events, he set a new PR by more than 13 feet.
Roberts said Ferguson stayed warmed up during both events, and that very well gave him an edge over other athletes who weren’t moving around in the cool weather.
The coach added, too, that Ferguson’s effort was from “just wanting it. Sometimes kids want it more.”
It was also a good day for senior Juston Rogers and junior Reece Nelson. Rogers came in second in the boys 400 in a PR time of 52.77 seconds — just 0.35 behind winner Conley Martin from Adrian — and was fourth in the 800 in 2:06.64. Nelson, meanwhile, placed second in the high jump at 6 feet even.
“He was happy with it,” Roberts said of Rogers. “He put a lot of speed into that 400, and it took a lot out of it to come back and run that 800. He was happy with it, and I was happy for him.”
Bayden Menton, meanwhile, took fifth just behind Rogers in the 800 in 2:06.91, and was fourth in the 1,500 in 4:16.34. Ian Goodrich had a seventh-place finish in the 800 in 2:07.49.
The 4x400 relay team, which consisted of Menton, Goodrich, Kane Johnson and Rogers, came in seventh in 3:49.74.
The Joseph girls took 26th with four points, all of which came from freshman Iona McDonald, who placed seventh in two events — the 1,500 in 5:40.27, and the 3,000 in 12:50.70. Lottie McDonald, the other competitor at the meet for the JCS girls, just missed out on the top eight when she placed ninth in the 300 hurdles (52.52 seconds) and the 400 (1:06.38) missing eighth in the 400 by just 0.27 seconds. She PR’d in both races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.