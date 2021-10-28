JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team is playing the best of any team in Class 1A heading into the state playoffs.
The Eagles, who boast a 23-3 record and are in the midst of a 19-game winning streak, begin state-playoff action Saturday, Oct. 30, when they host Days Creek in a second-round matchup. First serve is set for 2 p.m.
Days Creek (18-9) reached the second round with a straight-set victory over Eddyville Charter in a first-round game Wednesday night. The Wolves are the No. 3 seed from the Skyline League, the only league to get three teams into the second round.
Joseph hasn't lost a match in more than seven weeks, with the Eagles' last setback a five-set loss to Union, which has reached the 2A playoffs.
Joseph took care of business during Old Oregon League play, going undefeated in both the regular season and claiming the district tournament title last week by defeating Powder Valley in the championship match. The Badgers were the only OOL team to take a set from Joseph, twice taking the Eagles to five sets.
In fact, entering the playoffs, Joseph has won 52 of its last 57 sets during the current 19-game streak.
The Eagles have displayed a balance on offense this season, with Cooper Nave, Emma Orr, Molly Curry and Sarah Orr all providing major contributions on the front line. Nave is coming off perhaps the match of the year by a Joseph athlete when she tallied 19 kills and 40 digs in the district championship match against Powder Valley.
Aimee Meyers has provided an important component as a do-it-all setter, who can attack from the front row, set up her teammates, fire off a strong serve from the back line and dig up a kill attempt. Meyers leads the team in assists and is among the team leaders in digs and aces.
The back row has been patrolled by McKenzie Keffer, Abby Orr and Maggie Miller.
The Eagles have lost just one match at the 1A level this fall — their second match of the year, against St. Paul. The fourth-ranked Eagles, since that match, have secured wins against the Buckaroos and against Damascus Christian, the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams at 1A. They also have on their resume a win against No. 7 Echo, the two aforementioned victories against No. 8 Powder Valley, a win over No. 9 Crane and a victory over the No. 4-ranked team in Class 2A — Grant Union.
Arguably the best win on the resume for the No. 13 Wolves is a five-set win against No. 10 Umpqua Valley Christian — a team Days Creek also lost to twice. Days Creek has played a slew of top opponents, but unlike Joseph has failed to register victories. The Wolves have three losses to No. 5 North Douglas, the two to UVC, a setback against St. Paul, losses to No. 1 North Clackamas Christian and Gaston, the No. 2 team in 2A, and two on-court losses to No. 6 Rogue Valley Adventist — though one of those RVAA forfeited, giving a win to the Wolves.
Joseph and Days Creek have a history in this round. The teams met in 2019 in Days Creek, with the Wolves winning the match in straight sets on the way to third place.
The winner of the match reaches the 1A quarterfinals, which this fall will be at the higher team's home site. A win by Joseph could pit the Eagles in a home quarterfinal battle with North Douglas, who like Joseph enters the playoffs with a 23-3 record.
Should they meet, it would be the first playoff matchup between the schools since the 2017 quarterfinals, which Joseph upended top-seeded North Douglas on the way to a third-place finish at state, which is the program's best ever.
