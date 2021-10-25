Aimee Meyers (6) sets the ball for Joseph at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Joseph Eagles got past over the Powder Valley Badgers in five sets to win the tournament.
Cooper Nave (16) and McKenzie Keffer (0) cheer after their team scores against North Powder during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Emma Orr (4) hugs Sarah Orr (20), as Cooper Nave (16) and the rest of the Joseph volleyball team celebrate their win at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
McKenzie Keffer (0) and Abby Orr (2) dive for the ball during a match against North Powder at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer/La Grande Observer
Alex Wittwer/The Observer/La Grande Observer
Joseph’s winning streak continues into the state playoffs.
The Eagles won the Old Oregon League District Tournament Saturday, Oct. 23, in Baker City, sweeping Imbler in the semifinals, 25-8, 25-17, 25-19, and getting past Powder Valley in five sets in the championship match, 26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25, 15-13.
In the title match, Cooper Nave tallied 19 kills to power the offense and 40 digs to lead the defense.
Aimee Meyers had 30 digs and was the team leader in assists and aces.
Molly Curry added 14 kills, Maggie Miller had 20 digs and McKenzie Keffer tallied 19 digs.
“Very proud of the girls for their performance,” head coach Jill Hite said. “They fought hard.”
In the earlier match against the Panthers, Nave had a team-leading 13 kills. Curry had nine kills, and Meyers had 22 digs and seven aces.
The victories extend the Joseph winning streak to 19 matches in a row.
Joseph heads into the state playoffs with a record of 23-3 overall, and will play a second-round home game Saturday, Oct. 30, though the time and opponent are yet to be determined.
Cougars, Outlaws see season end
Both the Wallowa and Enterprise volleyball teams saw their seasons end last week.
The Cougars won their first district playoff game Tuesday, Oct. 19, taking down Elgin in four sets, 25-11, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, before losing to Imbler Thursday, Oct. 21, in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.
Enterprise saw its season end Tuesday with a home loss to Weston-McEwen in four sets, 25-13, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13. Enterprise fell short of qualifying for the district tournament.
Maddie Wigen had seven kills in the match for the Outlaws, Maci Marr had 10 digs and Rilyn Kirkland had three aces.
“While we could play most teams in our league closely for a set or two, we couldn’t convert that into wins, and at the end of the season, it comes down to wins,” head coach Lisa Farwell said. “I’m proud of the work ethic and good attitude my gals have demonstrated all season.”
