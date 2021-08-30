JOSEPH — Jill Hite liked the toughness and resilience her Joseph Eagles volleyball team showed during its first weekend of play this fall.
And she hopes it continues this season.
“I thought the girls played really well, especially against Country (Christian),” Hite said of the Eagles, who won two of three matches on the west side of the state to open the fall. “Their defense really stepped up in the last little bit. That was fun to get out there and see them play defense.”
Hite has just two seniors on the squad and lost a load of experience and talent, particularly in the graduation of standout Sabrina Albee. She has eight players currently on the varsity roster for 2021.
“For being as young as we are and not really doing any normal play last year, I thought for the first weekend out we did well,” she said. “I was impressed with the girls.”
Middle blockers Emma and Sara Orr are the two seniors for the Eagles. Molly Curry, a junior who has played middle in the past, has been moved to outside hitter, and will share duties at the position with Cooper Nave.
Her back row players will be Maggie Miller, McKenzie Keffer and Abby Orr, with Aimee Meyers, now a sophomore, engineering the offense from her setter position.
“No freshmen this year as far as on the varsity,” Hite said. “Fun group of girls. Good attitude, (and) they like to work hard. So far it’s been fun.”
Hite added that she has seen each player in their own way step up with the departure of the prior senior class.
“I think each of them is stepping into a role on their own,” she said. “We haven’t had just one person emerge (as a leader) all the time. I think this team is young and not having that experience, we’re hoping that will emerge soon.”
Hite, who in the past has seen her teams primarily driven on offense by one or two players, thinks that will be different this year, too.
“I haven’t been balanced for a long time. For the first time in a long time I think you are going to see more balance,” she said.
She also saw a never-quit attitude from her team in the first three matches against Country Christian, St. Paul and Gervais.
“I’m looking forward to it, based on how the girls reacted against those three good teams,” she said. “They are kind of a team that never gives up. They don’t have any quit in them. Even when we were down against all three of those schools at some point, they didn’t give up. They kept chipping away at it, which is really good to see in a young squad.”
A focal point noticed in those matches, though, is for the team to improve in finding holes in the opposition’s defense.
“The teams we played this weekend, their defense is usually good, so trying to see those open spots on the floor (is important),” she said.
Hite sees the Old Oregon League as “pretty wide open” this fall.
The Eagles open OOL action Sept. 9 when they host Cove.
