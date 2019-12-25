The Eagles made it count this weekend with two impressive victories over Ione/Arlington and Sherman, respectively. Coach Olan Fulfer called the 54-47 Ione game win the more impressive of the two victories.
“We made a pretty crazy comeback Friday,” Fulfer said. “We were down by 12 late in the game and came back with some plus shots and really good defense and they played their hearts out – it was a really exciting game.”
Fulfer said the first and final quarters were good for the Eagles with the squad not playing its best ball in the second and third quarters although he was proud that the team weathered the storm and claimed a victory.
“Ione is going to be pretty good,” Fulfer said. “They’ve got a lot of athletes, and they’re pretty competitive with the two schools combined.”
Marvelous Chase Murray led the scoring with 20 while Mason Ferre‘ hit the bucket for 19. Three other players added five points each for the victory.
Fulfer also noted the defensive play of returner Juston Rogers.
The following day saw the Eagles knocking off former 2A school, Sherman, 50-39. Ferre‘ led the Eagles attack with an impressive performance from beyond the paint, sinking 6 of 8 bombs. Carson Littlepage had his best game of the season not only defensively, but adding nine to the score while Hadley Miller sank eight. Hayden Hite also got kudos for defense as did Reece Nelson for both his defense and stellar rebounding.
Coach Fulfer said that although no one else had such breakout scoring, the rest of the squad still shot consistently for the victory.
Defense was the key to the victories and Fulfer said defense was rock-solid.
“They played hard this weekend on defense and I was proud of them for that – every kid that played,” he said.
Surprisingly, Fulfer said the squad didn’t feel like they played to their potential in either game.
“Even though we won, we still have a lot of stuff we can improve on, which is exciting,” he said.
The Eagles’ preseason record improved 6-1. They next travel west for a three-game stint on consecutive days versus Dufur, Perrydale and St. Paul on Dec. 26-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.