The Eagles opened the 2019-20 basketball season by splitting a pair of games on Dec. 6-7.
Mason Ferre` had the look as he raised his arms for the shot. The Joseph Eagles opened their boys basketball season at home with a last-seconds 57-55 victory over the Prairie City Panthers.
The Panthers, ranked much higher than the Eagles on the Oregon School Activities Association website at the time, quickly found themselves underdogs as Ferre` almost immediately struck first blood from behind the paint, the first of several such shots from the JCS junior.
The Eagles defense also quickly sunk their talons into the Panthers with both a press and the sterling defense of Carson “The Glue” Littlepage who gave his opponents, including one about a foot taller than he, no rest. The amount of turnovers he caused was probably incalculable.
The Eagles jumped out to a 10 point-plus lead and stayed there virtually through three quarters. However, some of last year’s fourth-quarter collapses came back to haunt the Eagles. After a 15-point Eagles lead, the Panthers began to chip away as the home defense went into slog mode and the offense went to turnover and missed shots mode.
After an Eagles player received a technical foul and the designated shooter sank both free throws, the Eagles were in trouble. The Panthers quickly scored during their possession immediately after the technical, and the Eagles were down by one with 9.7 seconds on the clock. After a timeout, Malachi Roberts brought the ball upcourt and passed it off to Chase Murray who passed it off to a wide open Ferre`, who stood outside the paint to the right of the bucket.
Ferre` had the look as he raised his arms for the shot. With just over two seconds left, both teams and the crowd were virtually silent as they watched the ball leave Ferre’s hands and journey on a tantalizingly slow arc that led it though the hoop, barely feathering even the net.
The ball had barely touched the floor when the crowd erupted in some of the most raucous and longest roars in the gym’s history as the buzzer sounded. Panther fans were aghast.
Somehow, the referees noticed Prairie City had called a time out. Inexplicably, it seemed more seconds were added to the clock than when Ferre` turned loose his shot -- 2.7 seconds to be exact. Long enough for the Panthers to get the ball to half-court and fire off a shot. It hit the rim and didn’t go through. How could it?
JCS coach, Olan Fulfer, said the play with Ferre went off exactly as planned, even though the team had never practiced it on the court.
“I just drew it up for them, and they followed it to a “T,” Fulfer said. “I’ve never had a team the exact key play we drew up.”
Chase Murray led the scoring with 20 points and in an extreme rarity for any player, shot 100% from both the field and the free throw line.
“It’s the first time I’ve had a player do that with 20 points or more,” Fulfer said. The point total included two three-pointers and two free throws.
Ferre` followed with 18 points including sinking four from beyond the paint. Hayden Hite offered 11 points, which Fulfer called impressive. Hadley Miller, whom Fulfer called a force inside, tallied eight points while Littlepage donated six points.
Fulfer also expressed pride in the team for not giving up when times got tough in the fourth quarter.
“For us to respond like we did and not give up on ourselves and yell at each other, I was pretty proud of that.” Fulfer said.
Ferre` said that he’d just fulfilled every player’s dream of sinking the shot for the team victory. As for “the look:” “I knew I was going to make it,” Ferre said. “I’ve practiced that shot.” He also gave credit to Murray for drawing out the defense to give him time to make the shot.
Unfortunately, the following day saw the Eagles on a bit of a downturn as they fell 49-37 to 2A squad Pilot Rock.
“We got really good looks (at the basket) against Pilot Rock,” Fulfer said. “The passing was decent, but could have been better. We can’t control balls going in and out of the hoop, but we can control our turnovers, rebounding, passing and defense.”
The coach added that the team attitude is on target that even when things got tough, no one hung their head or verbally abused their teammates, which even carried into the locker room for the post-game session.
Ferre` led the scoring with 21 points which included six three-pointers. Murray followed with 11.
The Eagles next face Adrian Union and Jordan Valley at the Badger Tournament in Powder Valley in Dec. 12-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.