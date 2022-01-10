WALLOWA — The Joseph girls basketball team opened Old Oregon League play Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a hard-fought 43-42 road victory over county rival Wallowa.
The contest was a tight back-and-forth battle that saw the teams trade the lead throughout. Wallowa trailed 14-11 after one, but was up 24-21 at the half. The Eagles inched ahead after three quarters, 30-28, and mustered up enough offense in the final quarter to outlast the Cougars.
The free-throw line proved to be a deciding factor in the contest. Joseph was just 10-for-20, but was 6-for-8 in the final quarter. Wallowa was 12-for-28, but was just 5-for-10 in the fourth.
Libby Fisher, who finished with a game-high 14 points, had seven in the fourth for Wallowa, including a key 3-pointer late. Sophie Moeller added 10 points and both Haley Brockamp and Zoe Hermens had eight points.
Aimee Meyers was the leading scorer in the win for Joseph with 12 points. Molly Curry was close behind with 11 points, and both Sarah Orr and Cooper Nave had seven points. Orr had an important 3-pointer early in the fourth for the Eagles (4-5 overall, 1-0 OOL) who visit Griswold on Jan. 14 and Imbler on Jan. 15.
Also Monday, Jan. 10
Stanfield 41, Enterprise 34: The Enterprise girls basketball team saw a double-digit halftime lead dissipate and was held without a field goal in the fourth quarter of a 41-34 home loss to Stanfield in Blue Mountain Conference play Monday, Jan. 10.
Jada Gray had nine of her team-high 15 points in the first half and Rilyn Kirkland has all six of her points in the opening half as the Outlaws raced ahead to a 26-15 halftime lead.
But Stanfield rallied, fueled by 11 second-half points by Maggie Sharp. The Tigers pulled even at 32-32 after three, and outscored Enterprise in the fourth, 9-2.
The Outlaws were held to just one second-half field goal and were outscored 26-8 after the break.
Enterprise (6-7 overall, 1-1 BMC) travels to Weston-McEwen Jan. 14 and hosts Union Jan. 15.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Wallowa 49, Cove 37: Zoe Hermens scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wallowa girls basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter rally to fend off Cove, 49-37, Saturday, Jan. 8, in Old Oregon League action.
Hermens’ offensive barrage keyed a 20-point fourth quarter for the Cougars, who entered the final period with a scant 29-28 lead. Sophie Moeller, who added 12 points, scored six in the final period.
Wallowa led most of the contest, holding an eight-point advantage after one quarter and a 21-14 lead at the half. The Leopards, though, doubled their scoring in the third, with Danielle O’Reilly netting eight of her 17 points in the quarter to help pull Cove within one.
Libby Fisher added 10 points for Wallowa (8-5 overall, 2-1 OOL) which visits Nixyaawii on Jan. 15.
Friday, Jan. 7
Enterprise 52, Grant Union 39: The Enterprise girls basketball team turned things around after a rough second quarter to open Blue Mountain Conference play with a 52-39 victory over Grant Union on Friday, Jan. 7, in John Day.
The Outlaws saw a first-quarter lead vanish as they were outscored 18-6 in the second quarter and fell behind at halftime, 24-17.
Then Enterprise regained control.
Jada Gray, who scored all 13 of her points in the second half, had seven in the third quarter, and Enterprise outscored Grant Union 13-5 to take back the lead after three quarters, 30-29.
Gray and Rilyn Kirkland, who had 11 points, both scored six points in the fourth quarter as the Outlaws pulled away to secure the win by scoring 22 points in the fourth. They outscored the Prospectors in the second half, 35-15.
Emily Love and Madi Wigen both scored nine points for Enterprise, while Riley Robertson scored 20 points to lead Grant Union.
Wallowa 47, Elgin 36: Zoe Hermens scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as Wallowa gradually pulled away from Elgin, 47-36, Friday, Jan. 7, for its first Old Oregon League win of the season.
Hermens’ big first half helped the Cougars build a 26-20 lead at the half. Sophie Moeller, who added 11 points, had eight after the break as Wallowa inched ahead in each quarter to earn the win.
Haley Brockamp added eight points in the win for the Cougars.
