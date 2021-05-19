JOSEPH — Juston Rogers and Kale Ferguson both picked up wins as the Joseph boys track and field team placed fourth at its home Jo-Hi Invite Saturday, May 15.
Ferguson took the top spot in the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 4 inches, a personal best. He also was third in the 200-meter run in 24.99 seconds, and third in the javelin with a throw of 135-feet-9.
Rogers, meanwhile, won the 800 in 2:04.25, was third in the high jump at 5-feet-4, and took third in the 4x400 relay with Bayden Menton, Ian Goodrich and Reece Nelson in 3:47.16.
Individually, Menton was fourth in the 800 in 2:09.69, and fourth in the 1,500 in 4:23.15. Keelan McBurney was fourth in the javelin (127-feet-8), sixth in the shot put (33-feet-7), and seventh in the discus (82-feet-11), notching personal bests in all three events. Ian Goodrich was sixth in the 800 (2:11.63) and seventh in the 1,500 (4:30.97) and Kane Johnson was seventh in the 400 (1:02.78).
On the girls side, Iona McDonald placed second in the 3,000 (13:11.48) and third in the 1,500 (5:48.59). Lottie McDonald was third in the 300 hurdles (54.57), fourth in the 400 (1:05.30) and fourth in the long jump (12-feet-8½). And Ariana Samples was fourth in the discus (60-feet-11), fourth in the javelin (58-feet-3) and sixth in the shot put (21-feet-8). The trio powered Joseph to sixth place in the meet.
The Eagles next compete at the 1A state meet Saturday, May 22, at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Outlaws gear up for state with strong district effort
UNION — On Friday, May 14, Jericho Peters and Zac Knapp won two races to lead the efforts of the Enterprise Outlaw boys at the 2A Wapiti League Championships in Union.
Peters won the 100 in 11.45 seconds, and the 200 in 23.40, while Knapp took first in the 1,500 in 4:14.29, and the 3,000 in 9:23.80. Roan Flynn also won the 300 hurdles, finishing in a time of 45.67 seconds.
The Outlaws also had a pair of second-place finishes, with the 4x400 relay team of Gideon Gray, Knapp, Peters and Lute Ramsden finishing in second in 3:42.43, and Ramsden individually placing second in the 400 in 53.29. Ramsden also took third in the 200 in 24.17, while Brenden Moore was third in the 3,000 in 10:27.15 and the 4x100 relay team of Ransom Peters, Jericho Peters, Gray and Ramsden took third in 47.41 seconds.
Ransom Peters was also fourth in the 100 (12.05) and seventh in the 200 (25.15). Moore placed fifth in the 1,500 (4:50.41) and Weston Wolfe was fifth in the 3,000 (10:43.43) and sixth in the 1,500 (4:52.44). Gray finished fifth in the javelin (128-feet-0), Flynn was sixth in the long jump (16-feet-10) and Luke Clinchy placed eighth in the 110 hurdles (23.26).
For the girls, the 4x100 team of Althea Komiskey, Maddie Nordtvedt, Ailena McEntire and Savannah Vaughn won the district title in a time of 55.77 seconds. And in the javelin, Sierra Holcomb grabbed first with a distance of 100-feet-1.
The Outlaws grabbed four second-place finishes — two from Kyla Hook in the 1,500 (5:40.84) and the 3,000 (12:27.08), one from Vaughn in the 100 (13.71), and from Asiya Salim in the javelin (92-feet-3).
In third was Vaughn in the 200 (28.53) and the 4x400 relay team of Nordtvedt, Hook, Maddie Wigen and Vaughn was also third in 4:36.96.
Individually, Nordtvedt was fifth in the 100 (14.16) and sixth in the 200 (30.28). Salim was seventh in the shot put (24-feet-9½) and eighth in the discus (65-feet-3). In the high jump, Wigen and Komiskey placed seventh and eighth, both clearing 4-feet-2. And in the long jump, Arian Latta was seventh at 10-feet-1¾, and Hailey Jenkins was eighth at 9-feet-5½.
The Outlaws compete Saturday at the 2A state championships in Union.
