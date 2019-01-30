The Griswold Grizzlies may have come to Joseph with hope on their hearts on Friday, Jan. 25, but they left with scarcely a hair on their hides. Both the boys and ladies squads scored major victories over the hapless Grizzlies.
The girls romped all over Griswold, 65-20, with the bench getting plenty of quality time on the court in the victory.
“We came out with a ton of energy in this game and really played well,” Coach Lance Homan said. “Our press created turnovers and we scored several times because of it.” The coach also said he enjoyed watching the girls play well together with energy from the start to the finish, as they scored 28 points in the first quarter.
Supreme Sabrina led the Eagles with 24 points, nine assists, eight steals, and seven rebounds. Madelyn Nelson racked up a terrific game with 16 points, seven assists, and four steals. Point guard, Emma Hite, had her usual solid effort with 12 points and 6 rebounds.
“I was impressed with our young kids who got some minutes in this game,” Homan said. “They came in and really fed off what the varsity girls had done before.”
The boys played equally well, running amok over the Grizzlies, 75-32 in a game where the Grizzlies never threatened the Eagles’ superiority over the course of the game. The boys were hot out of the the gate, scoring 11 before their opponents got a bucket. The score stood 20-5 by the end of the first quarter and 39-13 at the half.
Sophomore wunderkind, Mason Ferre, led the scoring with 18, while Steady Tyler Homan added 12 in the hoop and Kade Kilgore poured 11 in the hole, including three three-pointers. Trey Wandschneider added seven in the attack.
“We’re going in the right direction — it’s the first game all year we had all our players score,” Coach Olan Fulfer said. “We’re trying to play that well every single night.” The coach added that the team worked together to pass the ball around for high percentage shots with no player indulging in “hero ball.”
“When we stop sharing the ball it takes our defense down,” Fulfer said. “When we share, it’s hard to stop us.”
