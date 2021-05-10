ENTERPRISE — Make it eight wins in a row for the Wallowa Valley baseball team.
The Eagles chalked up two more dominant doubleheader sweeps, taking down Weston-McEwen on Tuesday, May 4, at home, 10-0 and 12-2, and toppling 4A McLoughlin Saturday, 15-0 and 8-2.
On Tuesday, the Eagles took advantage of wildness on the part of the TigerScots, as they had just 12 hits across the two games, but were also walked a total of 11 times and saw several other batters get hit by a pitch.
In the opener, Cody Fent was in control on the mound, tossing five shutout innings, striking out five batters, and allowing three hits and two walks. Fent also went 2-for-3 and scored a run, and David Salim went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored.
In the second game, Zeb Ramsden had a big role in the offense, going 2-for-2 and scoring four times. Meanwhile, Trace Evans went 1-for-2 and scored three runs.
Wallowa Valley broke the game open with five runs in the third and three in the fourth on the way to a five-inning victory.
Trace Collier tossed four innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking two batters and striking out three. The Eagles broke open a 4-2 game with six runs in the fifth, the ended the game with two runs in the sixth.
On Saturday, the Eagles pounded out 15 hits, with Evans going 4-for-4 with two runs. Salim went 2-for-3 and scored three times, and Flynn Nave had two hits and two runs. Nave also dominated on the mound, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters in five innings. The Eagles broke the game open early with seven runs in the first, and added on from there even while rotating in other players. They led 9-0 after two innings and 14-0 after three.
In the nightcap, Nave and Collier both went 2-for-3, with Nave scoring twice. Chase Homan and Ramsden each added a hit and scored twice.
Evans pitched 5⅓ innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
The Eagles (10-1 overall) visit Baker/Powder Valley Wednesday, then face Burns in Baker City on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.