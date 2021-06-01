UNION — The Joseph Eagles boys basketball team saw its perfect run to start the season end Friday night, May 28, with a 55-47 loss at Union.
The Bobcats, who opened up a double-digit lead in the second half and held on to win, were powered by a 28-point performance by Keegan Glenn.
Joseph, which trailed 29-23 at the half but saw the deficit grow to 47-35 after three quarters, was led by Mason Ferre, who scored 19 points. Reece Nelson added nine points and James Burney netted seven points.
Eagles thump Outlaws
A night earlier, the Eagles scored early and often in rolling over Enterprise on the road on May 27, 66-33.
The Eagles got 13 points from both Ferre and Chase Murray. Javon Brown added 10 points and Burney scored nine points.
Joseph built a double-digit lead by halftime of 32-19, then posted 25 points in the third quarter to break the game open and take a 57-25. Ferre had eight in the period to outscore Enterprise on his own.
The Outlaws did have balanced scoring, with both David Salim and Spencer Decker scoring seven points, and Jackson Decker adding six points.
Joseph (4-1 overall) hosted Cove Tuesday, June 1, while Enterprise (0-3) visited Wallowa June 1, then travels to Echo June 5.
Cougars take two tough losses
The Wallowa boys basketball team dropped a pair of home games, falling to Cove, 61-38, on Wednesday, May 26, and to Pine Eagle Friday, 46-37.
Against the Leopards, Tristin Bales led the way for Wallowa with 17 points, while Mason Moore and Zeb Hermens each scored six points.
Cove built a 29-13 lead by halftime. Wallowa hung tough, and was able to cut into the lead in the third quarter before the Leopards pulled away.
Tee Ledbetter led Cove with 23 points.
On Friday, the Spartans came away with a win in a low-scoring contest.
Pine Eagle led just 17-7 at halftime. The Cougars found an offensive rhythm in the third and cut the deficit to 29-22, but couldn’t get over the top in the fourth.
Bales led the way with 15 points, including 13 in the second half, and Hermens scored 12 points.
The Cougars (0-3 overall) hosted Enterprise Tuesday, June 1.
Joseph girls edge Enterprise
The Joseph girls basketball team got the best of Enterprise in a road contest Thursday, May 27, collecting a 47-41 win.
On Thursday, the Outlaws grabbed a 19-18 lead at the half with its typical balanced scoring as seven players netted points in the first half.
In the third quarter, Joseph started raining 3-pointers, hitting five in the period — including two each from Sabrina Albee and Brianna Micka — to open up a 35-27 lead. Albee, who finished with a game-high 26 points, added seven in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles hold on.
Micka added eight points, and Sarah Orr scored seven.
For Enterprise, Rylin Kirkland scored 13 points, including 11 in the second half. Grace Collins chipped in with eight points as eight different players scored.
The Outlaws (1-2 overall) were at Wallowa Tuesday, June 1, then visit Echo June 5.
Union runs over Joseph
The Joseph girls saw their three-game winning streak end with a 47-25 road loss to Union Friday, May 28.
Union already was up 25-17 at the half, then busted the game open in the third, outscoring Joseph 12-3 for a 37-20 lead.
Kaylin Nowak and Callie Glenn had 11 points each for Union.
Albee led Joseph with 19 points, and the senior guard scored all eight of Joseph’s points in the second half.
Joseph (3-2 overall) heads to Wallowa Wednesday, June 2.
Staigle takes second to lead Joseph/Wallowa wrestling at Culver
Jonah Staigle placed second overall to help the Joseph/Wallowa wrestling team score 42 points at the Culver Invitational Friday, May 28.
The senior recorded pins of Bonanza’s Erza Neese (2:31), Nestucca’s Dylan Prock (50 seconds) and Adrian’s Toby Clow (51 seconds) to reach the final at 220 pounds. He lost there, though, by fall to Ridgeview’s Cole Jackson in 3:14.
Juston Rogers (145 pounds), Adrian Cabrera (170) and Kale Ferguson (182) all went 2-2 for Joseph. Rogers and Ferguson won both their matches by fall.
Up next is the Jo-Hi on Thursday, June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.