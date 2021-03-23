JOSEPH — The Joseph Eagles football team soared over the Prairie City Panthers 48-26 in a game played at Prairie City on Friday, March 19.
The Eagles led throughout the game, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and building on that lead through the next three quarters.
“Prairie City was an awesome opponent.” Eagles’ head coach Duncan Christman said. “They’ve really developed further and gotten better.”
Christman said his two standout players were Juston Rogers and Jonah Staigle
Rogers ran for 302 yards, making four touchdowns and two conversion. On defense, he made nine tackles.
“Jonah Staigle led defensively for us with 14 tackles. He was a key to stopping their offense and made some big plays and big save,” Christman said..
But those two were not alone.
Quarterback Trace Collier was 7/16 passing for a total of 105 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran for 35 yards and had 7 tackles.
Harley Miller took the ball for 17 yards and on defense made six stops of Prairie City rushers.
“The cool thing about this game was that it gave us the chance to get our younger guys in and have them work on development and becoming better football players,” Christman said. “That’s what helps build the future of your program. … We’re just thankful that we get to participate in sports and do this sort of thing.”
Next up is an away game with Echo on Friday, March 26. Echo is 0-3 so far this season. Joseph is 3-0.
“Should be a pretty solid game,” Christman said. “For us, we’re looking to improve. We don’t go into this like we’re going to walk away with it. We look at it as though we are 0-0 going into it.”
