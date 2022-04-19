ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley baseball team settled for a split of a Friday, April 15, nonleague road doubleheader against the Pendleton/Griswold junior varsity, taking the opener in a slugfest, 12-10, before dropping the second contest 7-5.
The Eagles took the lead for good with a dominant sixth inning, scoring seven runs to break a 4-4 tie and take an 11-4 lead. Wallowa Valley sent 12 batters to the plate, with a two-run single by Drew Beachy and an RBI double by Jackson Decker key hits in the rally.
Spencer Decker finished with three runs scored, and Trace Collier added two runs in the win.
The Eagles never led in the nightcap. They briefly pulled even in the second at 1-1 on a Caden Fent RBI groundout, but the Buckaroos scored two in the second and three in the third to lead after three, 6-2. The lead reached 7-3 after six, and Wallowa Valley rallied with two runs in the seventh by Lane Rouse and Maclane Melville, but saw the comeback attempt fall short.
Rouse scored twice in the contest, including a run in the seventh.
On April 18, the Eagles finally played their first home game, defeating the Baker/Powder Valley JV, 16-1, in five innings.
Wallowa Valley broke the game open in the second inning with nine runs to take a commanding 12-0 lead. The Eagles finished with 13 hits — Melville, Beachy and Spencer Decker having two hits each. The whole team got in the act offensively, as Melville was the only player with multiple RBIs. In all, 12 players were credited with driving in a run, and 12 scored. Spencer Decker had a team-best three runs scored.
The Eagles (7-6 overall) visit Irrigon to resume Special District 5 play April 22.
